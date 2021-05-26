La Vista mayor offers thanks in search for missing boy; prayer vigil set Wednesday night

As the search for a missing 11-year-old boy continues, La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig offered a message of thanks to law enforcement agencies, city staff and volunteers.

Ryan Larsen, 11, left La Vista West Elementary School at about noon on May 17 and hasn't been seen since that day.

This week, the search for Ryan has been focused at the Walnut Creek Recreation Area, although officials said they've exhausted their leads at the space and are instead focusing on reviewing surveillance video.

In a video posted Tuesday, Kindig thanked the men and women of the La Vista Police Department, who he said "are true professionals and have left no stone unturned."

Kindig also thanked city staff, including those in the publics work department who helped search pipes and tunnels below the city.

More than 15 outside public service agencies have provided personnel and equipment for the search, he said. The Salvation Army has aided search teams and volunteers through a disaster relief canteen.