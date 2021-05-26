La Vista mayor offers thanks in search for missing boy; prayer vigil set Wednesday night

As the search for a missing 11-year-old boy continues, La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig offered a message of thanks to law enforcement agencies, city staff and volunteers.
Ryan Larsen, 11, left La Vista West Elementary School at about noon on May 17 and hasn't been seen since that day.
This week, the search for Ryan has been focused at the Walnut Creek Recreation Area, although officials said they've exhausted their leads at the space and are instead focusing on reviewing surveillance video.
In the past week our community has come together in search of one of our own and in the midst of this trying time, Mayor Kindig has a personal message to our residents as well as those involved in the search for Ryan Larsen. Watch the video here: https://t.co/wz6hgh5fBz pic.twitter.com/nkdXPvJnJP— @cityoflavista (@CityofLaVista) May 25, 2021
In a video posted Tuesday, Kindig thanked the men and women of the La Vista Police Department, who he said "are true professionals and have left no stone unturned."
Kindig also thanked city staff, including those in the publics work department who helped search pipes and tunnels below the city.
More than 15 outside public service agencies have provided personnel and equipment for the search, he said. The Salvation Army has aided search teams and volunteers through a disaster relief canteen.
"The outpouring of community support we have seen this past week is more than I could have ever imagined, but I'm also not surprised," Kindig said. "I've known for decades that La Vista is a community comprised of the best people and in the past week, we've seen that on display."
Kindig ended his remarks by offering his prayers to Ryan's family.
A handful of La Vista churches will host a prayer walk at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The walk will start at Faith Presbyterian Church near Edgewood Boulevard and Giles Road. Attendees will wind through the neighborhood and stop at Central Park, 7702 Edgewood Blvd.
The city — along with Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Project Harmony and La Vista churches — will host a prayer vigil in the park at about 7:45 p.m. Speakers from the participating organizations will address the gathering.
The prayer vigil also will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.
A limited number of green ribbons will be available for the public. The green ribbon recognizes National Missing Children's Day, which was May 25. The public is also encouraged to make and sport their own green ribbons.
