La Vista OKs mask mandate; Douglas County calls on Ricketts to issue one

La Vista on Tuesday became the latest Nebraska city to pass a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The suburban Omaha city approved its mask requirement on the same day the Douglas County Board called on Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to issue a statewide mask mandate.
The La Vista City Council voted 6-2 to approve the indoor mask mandate, which takes effect Friday and expires Feb. 23. The measure is similar to ones in other metro area cities, which require masks in indoor places open to the public, including businesses, churches, schools and day cares.
Several Nebraska cities, including Omaha, Lincoln, Ralston, Gretna, Hastings and Beatrice, have now passed mask mandates, many in the last week. The Grand Island City Council approved a mask mandate Tuesday night on an 8-2 vote, according to KRGI News. The Papillion Board of Health is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a mask mandate.
Like Omaha, Gretna and Ralston, La Vista’s mandate does not require masks in places where people can maintain 6 feet of distance from one another or for people who are seeking government services or seated at a bar or restaurant, among other exceptions.
John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for health security training and education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told the council that a growing body of research has shown that masking can help slow the transmission rate of COVID-19, which can help prevent deaths and free up hospital beds. He said a significant amount of the population may never exhibit symptoms while infected with COVID-19, making masks a key tool in preventing its spread.
“Although we don’t want to infect anybody else, we may not be aware that we have that potential,” he said.
Research also shows that mask requirements lead more people to wear masks, Lowe said.
Before the vote, multiple City Council members said they struggled with the idea of passing a city ordinance to require masks. But most agreed that masks are a tool, along with social distancing, hand-washing and other public health measures, to slow the spread of the virus.
“I think we have a responsibility ... to make a more universal push toward trying to reduce this as best we can,” Councilman Kim Thomas said.
Two council members, Mike Crawford and Deb Hale, voted against the mandate. Crawford said that the mandate is an overreach by government and that people who choose not to wear masks are free to jeopardize their own health.
“I take responsibility, I’ll wear my mask, but I’m not going to force anybody that doesn’t want to wear a mask to wear one,” Crawford said.
The council meeting drew a handful of opponents who said local governments that issue mask mandates are going beyond the scope of their power. Some said they’ve experienced harassment while out shopping because they choose not to wear a mask.
In Sarpy County, the rate of positive COVID-19 tests jumped to more than 31% the week ending Nov. 14, up from about 15% the week ending Oct. 17, according to data from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. In that same four-week period, the seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents increased to 96.9, up from 41.6.
Five public health and infectious disease experts in the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have issued a statement saying that mandatory, universal face mask use is “an effective tool for reducing community transmission of COVID-19.” Mask mandates, they said, should be used in combination with other interventions “to create the largest reduction in COVID-19 cases.”
Ordinances mandating the wearing of face masks outside of one’s home “are a low-cost, effective tool that can help communities protect vulnerable populations, health system function, and economic vitality,” the experts said.
The letter was signed by Lowe; Chris Kratochvil, UNMC’s associate vice chancellor for clinical research; James Lawler, a director of UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security; Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, which operates the Nebraska Medical Center; and Kenneth Bayles, associate vice chancellor for basic science research at UNMC.
The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to ask Ricketts to issue a statewide mask mandate. The board voted 6-0 to pass the resolution proposed by board member Mary Ann Borgeson.
“I’m trying to bring this forward as apolitical as possible,” said Borgeson, a Republican. “It’s time to start talking about the pandemic as a public health issue, not as a political issue. None of us want government interference in our lives, but this is a public health issue that needs to be addressed.”
Douglas County officials have not adopted a countywide mandate, agreeing with state officials that they do not have the authority to do so. Borgeson said a statewide mask mandate “is not the end-all be-all” but would help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, protect health care workers and the public “and ultimately save lives.”
Ricketts has said he doesn’t want to use government power to force mask use.
While supporting the resolution, some of Borgeson’s fellow board members said they doubt the resolution will have any effect.
“I fear this will fall on deaf ears,” board member Clare Duda said.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.