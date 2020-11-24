La Vista OKs mask mandate; Douglas County calls on Ricketts to issue one

John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for health security training and education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told the council that a growing body of research has shown that masking can help slow the transmission rate of COVID-19, which can help prevent deaths and free up hospital beds. He said a significant amount of the population may never exhibit symptoms while infected with COVID-19, making masks a key tool in preventing its spread.

“Although we don’t want to infect anybody else, we may not be aware that we have that potential,” he said.

Research also shows that mask requirements lead more people to wear masks, Lowe said.

Before the vote, multiple City Council members said they struggled with the idea of passing a city ordinance to require masks. But most agreed that masks are a tool, along with social distancing, hand-washing and other public health measures, to slow the spread of the virus.

“I think we have a responsibility ... to make a more universal push toward trying to reduce this as best we can,” Councilman Kim Thomas said.