La Vista, Papillion gearing up for annual summer festivals

Summer festivals in La Vista and Papillion are returning this year after taking a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

La Vista’s Salute to Summer festival, slated for May 27-29, will look different than it has in past years.

Organizers are skipping events like the carnival and a large parade in lieu of smaller festivities.

The festival will kick off Thursday with a Hometown Heroes event at the city’s Blue Star Memorial. The event takes place outside with socially distant seating and will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page.

On Friday, residents can enjoy a fireworks display over Central Park, near 83rd Street and Park View Boulevard. City staff will be out in the park with giveaways.