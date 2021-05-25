La Vista police focusing on surveillance video in hunt for 11-year-old

Over the weekend, La Vista police went door-to-door along 72nd, 84th, 96th and Harrison Streets obtaining and making copies of surveillance video, Lausten said. They are getting help from other law enforcement agencies in watching it, he said.

Lausten has also asked homeowners and businesses to check their surveillance video for signs of Ryan. His school, the keno center and his apartments are all near 84th and Harrison Streets.

Ryan has been known to run away before.

On the day he disappeared, he was last seen at the elementary school while walking from one part of the building to another, said Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Ryan was missing less than five minutes before school employees realized he was gone, she said.

"A staff member saw him in the hallway, talked with him. He was heading toward his classroom, and he never went into the classroom," Eyman said.

"From the time that he was last seen in the hallway, till the time that people started looking for him, it was less than five minutes . .. . they looked in the building first, to see if they could find him, and then immediately contacted police and immediately contacted the mom," she said.