La Vista police focusing search for missing boy on bodies of water

The search for a missing La Vista boy continued Wednesday with a focus on area bodies of water.

Tweets from the La Vista Police Department asked volunteers to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Walnut Creek Recreation Area near 96th Street and Gold Coast Road. Volunteers were asked to walk the park trail and dress appropriately for the weather.

Police said Wednesday that they had no updates in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.

The Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area is a 450-acre mixed-use park with a 105-acre reservoir. The park is located south of Nebraska Highway 370 and west of 96th Street.

Ryan last was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. A business between Ryan’s school and his home recorded the boy on security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Ryan is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.