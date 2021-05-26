La Vista postpones Salute to Summer festivities in light of search for Ryan Larsen

The City of La Vista is postponing portions of the annual Salute to Summer festival set for Memorial Day weekend.

A fireworks display set for Friday and an express parade through city neighborhoods won't be taking place as planned.

Those events both require law enforcement personnel as well as outside resources. With the ongoing search for a missing 11-year-old boy, those resources aren't available for the summer festival, La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said in a video posted to the city's Facebook page.

"With our resources and our focus on other things right now, I truly believe it's the right thing to do," he said.

Officials will still recognize the holiday with a ceremony Thursday at 6 p.m. at the city's Blue Star Memorial, near La Vista City Hall. On Saturday, families can grab a free ice cream treat from one of four locations around the city — G. Stanley Hall Elementary School, Central Park, the La Vista Public Library and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.