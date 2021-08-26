La Vista will collect storm debris curbside beginning Monday

The City of La Vista on Monday will begin curbside collection of tree and vegetation debris from the Wednesday storm that brought strong winds and heavy rains to the Omaha metro area.

Debris should be set at curbsides by 7 a.m. Monday. The city's Public Works crews will make only one pass per street.

Tree and brush should be cut into 6-foot sections and shouldn't be thicker than 4 inches in diameter. Debris should not block sidewalks or streets, the city said.

Crews will not enter yards, so all debris needs to be set near curbs.

Questions can be directed to La Vista's Public Works Department at 402-331-8927.

