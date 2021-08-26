 Skip to main content
La Vista will collect storm debris curbside beginning Monday
072021-owh-new-treedebris-pic-cm001 (copy)

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha

The City of La Vista on Monday will begin curbside collection of tree and vegetation debris from the Wednesday storm that brought strong winds and heavy rains to the Omaha metro area.

Debris should be set at curbsides by 7 a.m. Monday. The city's Public Works crews will make only one pass per street.

Tree and brush should be cut into 6-foot sections and shouldn't be thicker than 4 inches in diameter. Debris should not block sidewalks or streets, the city said.

Crews will not enter yards, so all debris needs to be set near curbs.

Questions can be directed to La Vista's Public Works Department at 402-331-8927.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

