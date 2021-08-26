La Vista will collect storm debris curbside beginning Monday

La Vista on Monday will begin curbside collection of tree and vegetation debris from the Wednesday storm that brought strong winds and heavy rains to the Omaha metro.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The City of La Vista on Monday will begin curbside collection of tree and vegetation debris from the Wednesday storm that brought strong winds and heavy rains to the Omaha metro area.
Debris should be set at curbsides by 7 a.m. Monday. The city's Public Works crews will make only one pass per street.
Tree and brush should be cut into 6-foot sections and shouldn't be thicker than 4 inches in diameter. Debris should not block sidewalks or streets, the city said.
Crews will not enter yards, so all debris needs to be set near curbs.
Questions can be directed to La Vista's Public Works Department at 402-331-8927.
Photos: Storms flood parts of Omaha
Looking north on 13th Street from Leavenworth Street, mud and debris cover the area, which was closed to traffic Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A photo of the flooded basement of O'Leaver's Pub at 1322 Saddle Creek Road.
MORGAN THOMPSON
Amy Christianson takes a photo of the damage on 14th Street south of Leavenworth Street on Sunday morning. The bricks washed out from a sidewalk south of there. There were no known injuries or deaths after Saturday night’s storms.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Foo helps clean the mud out of the basement of Vis Major Brewing Co., located at 3501 Center St., on Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Two bolts of lighting illuminate the sky over Omaha as storms approach Saturday night.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain pounds midtown Omaha as storms hit the area Saturday night.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars get stuck in water on Center Street near 55th Street on Saturday night.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A manhole cover, knocked loose from water pressure, sits on Leavenworth Street near Ninth Street on Sunday morning. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mud covers 13th Street (running left to right) and Leavenworth Street (right side of frame, running up and down) as the intersection was closed Sunday morning. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gravel and debris rest on cars that were moved out of their parking spots Saturday night by high water. The cars were photographed Sunday morning on 14th Street looking north toward Leavenworth.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking north on Leavenworth Street from 13th Street, mud and debris cover the area, which was closed to traffic Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking north on 13th Street from Leavenworth Street, mud and debris cover the area, which was closed to traffic Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck heads east on Leavenworth Street on from 13th Street as mud and debris cover the area, which was closed to traffic Sunday morning. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jody Chvala walks north across Leavenworth Street at 13th Street through flood debris Sunday. Chvala said she slept through the Saturday night storm, which dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Debris trapped next to a vehicle is leftover after flooding on 14th Street near Leavenworth Street on Sunday morning. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Debris trapped in the wheel of a Kia is left over after flooding on 14th Street near Leavenworth Street on Sunday. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gravel and debris rest on cars that were moved out of their parking spots by flooding. The car was photographed on 14th Street looking north toward Leavenworth Street on Sunday morning. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking south on 14th Street from Leavenworth Street, mud and debris cover the area, which was closed to traffic Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east on Leavenworth Street from 13th Street, mud and debris cover the area, which was closed to traffic Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east on Leavenworth Street from 13th Street, mud and debris cover the area, which was closed to traffic Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
13th Street is covered with muddy tire tracks, which prompted officials to close the intersection Sunday morning. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Floodwaters crashed parked cars into each other and deposited debris after a storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsey Clements uses a hose to clean mud out of the basement of Vis Major Brewing Company at 3501 Center St. on Sunday. Clements is one of the owners. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Foo helps clean the mud out of the basement of Vis Major Brewing Co., located at 3501 Center St., on Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A layer of mud was covers almost every part of the basement of Vis Major Brewing Co., at 3501 Center St., on Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area in a short period of time.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Foo helps clean the mud out of the basement of Vis Major Brewing Co. on Sunday. A storm Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The cart corral from the Hy-Vee Supermarket, 5150 Center St., sits in front of the Arby’s restaurant a block away.
HENRY CORDES, THE WORLD-HERALD
Grave markers were knocked down near 52nd and Center Streets.
HENRY CORDES, THE WORLD-HERALD
Furnishing were pulled out of Salon 51, 5203 Center St., to dry.
HENRY CORDES, THE WORLD-HERALD
Street floods carried shopping carts from the Hy-Vee Supermarket at 5150 Center St. down to 58th Street.
HENRY CORDES, THE WORLD-HERALD
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
