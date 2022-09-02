Labor Day festivities bring carnival atmosphere to downtown Omaha

Omaha’s annual Septemberfest kicked off Friday with the bright lights and whimsical sounds of carnival rides and the familiar smell of funnel cakes.
Septemberfest has been Omaha’s annual Labor Day celebration since 1977. It features four days of family-friendly fun described as a “salute to labor.”
The festivities will continue through Monday night, with attractions including live music, various performers, a car show and a barbeque cook-off. The festival’s annual Labor Day parade, which typically attracts thousands, will run through the streets of downtown Omaha on Monday morning.
Friday’s fun included plenty of rides, carnival games, craft vendors, clowns and food trucks at Lot D near the CHI Health Center.
Families began trickling into the festival grounds around 5:30 p.m. Some kids were already planning which rides they wanted to go on first as they waited for the gates to open.
Don Humphrey was watching his grandchildren go down a giant slide Friday evening. He said he appreciated the different activities for children.
Humphrey, an Omaha Metro bus driver, said he's been a union member all of his working life, so he appreciated the purpose behind Septemberfest. He said he was looking forward to participating in Monday’s parade, which he's been in for the past 16 years.
“When you see the city buses go by, that’ll be us,” he said.
Cheryl and Scott Polski, who are visiting from Watertown, South Dakota, were also accompanying grandchildren as they went back and forth between different carnival rides.
Despite the late summer heat, they enjoyed watching the kids have fun in the festival atmosphere.
“There’s a lot of different rides for different age groups,” Cheryl said.
The Polskis said they will likely be back for other Septemberfest activities throughout the weekend, including Saturday's car show.
“We’ll be here off and on all weekend,” Scott said.
Photos: Four decades of Septemberfest
1977: Clown Shirley Barry offers a balloon to Crystal Ann Browning, 2½ years old, during the first Septemberfest in 1977 held on the one block of the mall that had been completed.
SEBI BRECI, THE WORLD-HERALD
1978 PHOTO: The Teamsters float for Septemberfest takes shape under the hands of Jeanette Ferrante, 15, left, and Jeanette Cortez, 14.
BOB TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
1978 PHOTO: Crowds fill the streets near 12th and Webster in Septemberfest's second year.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1978: The fun was over, but the evidence remains. Leon and Jeff Guenther move tables as the cleanup begins after Septemberfest.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1979: A crowd of 11,400 filled Rosenblatt Stadium on Aug. 31 for a Septemberfest concert featuring local band Jonesin’, Santana and the Marshall Tucker Band. The crowd called Marshall Tucker back for three encores. Said the next day’s story in The World-Herald: “The weather was nearly perfect … and the concert was even better."
THE WORLD-HERALD
1980 PHOTO: A tank makes its way down Dodge Street during Septemberfest. The festival drew an estimated 240,000 visitors that year, organizers said.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
1980 PHOTO: Gary Giaffoglione, left, Bev Rogers and John Lincoln entertained Septemberfest crowds by doing tricks with a Frisbee.
BOB TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
1983 PHOTO: Margie Schill, 22 months old, waits with her dad for the merry-go-round to stop so she can get on.
BOB TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 PHOTO: Casper the Friendly Ghost makes his way underneath a pedestrian bridge downtown during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991: Two-year-old Samuel Veit jumps as a goat sucks on his finger at the petting zoo during Septemberfest.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 PHOTO: Five-year-old Amanda Kindschuh tries out a motorcycle ride on the opening day of Septemberfest.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1994: Steven Taylor, 4, zooms down the slide on top of his grandfather, Willie Jenkins, who lost his hat on the ride.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1994 PHOTO: Smokey the Bear is taller than the stoplights near 14th and Farnam Streets as he makes his way down the street during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1995: The Steamfitters union makes its way down Douglas Street with a balloon during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2000 PHOTO: Dakota Neumeister, 3, and her mother, Melissa Neumeister, cool off with a breezy ride on the swings.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
2001: Trevor Larsen, at right in cap, checks out a red vintage Pontiac at the Septemberfest auto exhibit with Jason Johanns, wearing sunglasses.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2002 PHOTO: From left, David Buttermore, Colton Clark, 10, and Sara Wyant, 12, enjoy the Double Shock ride at the Septemberfest at Ak-Sar-Ben.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2005 PHOTO: Bailey Hartline, 9, and her brother Vince Jr., 8, get a thrill out of the roller coaster at Septemberfest in the parking lot at the Qwest Center.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2005 PHOTO: A Shriner rides in his miniature Chevy in the Septemberfest Parade.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 PHOTO: Jennifer Lee of Richmond, Virginia, tries the food during Septemberfest 2007.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 PHOTO: Clockwise from lower left, Michael the Eagle, Uncle Sam, Odie the Dog, Sparky the Dog and Murphy the Leprechaun float near the Qwest Center as they wait to hit the road for the Labor Day Parade as part of Septemberfest.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 PHOTO: Septemberfest fun on the slide was a family affair. From left, Lorrie Duncan, son Myles, 2, husband Jarvis Duncan and son Jacob, 2.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 PHOTO: Mark Patach, left and Terry Moore were the heart of Septemberfest. Here, they watch as participants in the Septemberfest parade set up near 16th and Cass Streets.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2014 PHOTO: Rashad Thorpe, 9, left, in green, and brother Shyloe, 7, of Omaha, ride on the giant loop.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2015 PHOTO: The IBEW Local 499 float makes its way down 16th Street during the annual Septemberfest parade.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016 PHOTO: Uncle Sam is transported by IBEW Local 22 down Capitol Avenue at the annual Septemberfest parade.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016 PHOTO: A pit bull named Faith, owned by Travis Meisinger of Lincoln, walks with the Ironworkers Local 21 group during the annual Septemberfest Parade.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Postal worker Phil Jirka, of Omaha, pulls his son Anton, 7, in a makeshift postal wagon during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Nickie Bonar, of Omaha, dressed as Darth Traya, and Tim Lynn, of Nebraska City, dressed as a snowtrooper, march east on Capitol Avenue during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Jacob McIntosh with Laborers' Local #1140 and his son Adrian McIntosh, 5, of Omaha, try to pop bubbles during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018 PHOTO: Children gather candy during the Septemberfest parade.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018 PHOTO: A Yogi Bear balloon is pulled along during the Septemberfest parade.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Omaha native and world champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, the grand marshal, participates in the Septemberfest parade.
KEVIN COFFEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Members of the Nebraska Chinese Association march in the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
KEVIN COFFEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Bob Sullivan of the Ancient Order of Hibernians marches in the Septemberfest parade.
KEVIN COFFEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
