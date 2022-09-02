Labor Day festivities bring carnival atmosphere to downtown Omaha

Omaha’s annual Septemberfest kicked off Friday with the bright lights and whimsical sounds of carnival rides and the familiar smell of funnel cakes.

Septemberfest has been Omaha’s annual Labor Day celebration since 1977. It features four days of family-friendly fun described as a “salute to labor.”

The festivities will continue through Monday night, with attractions including live music, various performers, a car show and a barbeque cook-off. The festival’s annual Labor Day parade, which typically attracts thousands, will run through the streets of downtown Omaha on Monday morning.

Friday’s fun included plenty of rides, carnival games, craft vendors, clowns and food trucks at Lot D near the CHI Health Center.

Families began trickling into the festival grounds around 5:30 p.m. Some kids were already planning which rides they wanted to go on first as they waited for the gates to open.

Don Humphrey was watching his grandchildren go down a giant slide Friday evening. He said he appreciated the different activities for children.

Humphrey, an Omaha Metro bus driver, said he's been a union member all of his working life, so he appreciated the purpose behind Septemberfest. He said he was looking forward to participating in Monday’s parade, which he's been in for the past 16 years.

“When you see the city buses go by, that’ll be us,” he said.

Cheryl and Scott Polski, who are visiting from Watertown, South Dakota, were also accompanying grandchildren as they went back and forth between different carnival rides.

Despite the late summer heat, they enjoyed watching the kids have fun in the festival atmosphere.

“There’s a lot of different rides for different age groups,” Cheryl said.

The Polskis said they will likely be back for other Septemberfest activities throughout the weekend, including Saturday's car show.

“We’ll be here off and on all weekend,” Scott said.