Lake at Walnut Creek Recreation Area lowered to aid search for La Vista boy

Authorities on Sunday were lowering the lake at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in an effort to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Ryan Larsen, who is on the autism spectrum, has been missing since Monday. Authorities and volunteers have searched the sprawling park for days, hopeful of finding him there because he was familiar with the area. But on Saturday night, divers concluded their preliminary search of the lake, according to the La Vista Police Department.

Police spokeswoman Brandi Paul said the lower lake level will give searchers, either by diving, boat or from the air, a better visual sense of what's along the shore. The lake has lots of debris, such as tree limbs and tires, that has made the water search difficult. More than half a dozen agencies have provided divers, she said.

The lake was to be lowered a few feet, according to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.