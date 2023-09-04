Lane and ramp closures are in store for commuters on Interstate 480 near Omaha’s riverront during the next two weeks.

The right lanes of the I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street and the Douglas Street on-ramp to eastbound I-480 will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Sept 12, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Then, the I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street will close completely from 9 a.m. Sept. 12 to 5 a.m. Sept. 15.

At the same time, Riverfront Drive from Eighth Street to the south side of the Kiewit Luminarium parking lot will be closed from 7:30 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Sept. 15.

Finally, I-480 will be closed completely for one night — from 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 — for the installation of a large overhead sign. During that time, traffic will be required to detour to I-80 or I-680.

NDOT is nearing the end of a 2½-year, $60 million project to refurbish I-480 from 20th Street to the Missouri River, including bridge deck repairs, new asphalt, signs and guardrails.

