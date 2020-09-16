 Skip to main content
Larry Frost, father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, has passed away
LINCOLN — Larry Frost, the father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, has died.

Steve Frost, Scott’s older brother, announced their father’s passing on Facebook Wednesday night.

“Today, my good father Larry Frost went home to be with the Good Father and his Son. We love you, Dad,’’ Steve Frost wrote.

Larry Frost played at NU after a record-setting career in Eight-Man football at Malcolm. He was a longtime high school coach who coached his sons.

