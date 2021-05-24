Late Nights at the Zoo events to return this summer at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

The 21-and-older crowd can take in wildlife with a drink in hand this summer at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Late Nights at the Zoo return this Thursday.

At the events, adults can take in the wildlife along with food trucks and drinks.

Sessions, which run from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., will also be held June 3 and 17, July 1, 8, 15 and 29, and Aug. 5.

Tickets include one drink ticket and access to food trucks and select zoo exhibits. Additional drink tickets can be purchased from multiple spots.

Stingray Beach is available as an add-on experience this year. Additional seating will be available in the Harper Event Center.

Masks are encouraged.

Visitor capacity is limited to 4,000. The zoo recommends purchasing tickets online in advance.

Advance tickets cost $13 per person for members or $23 per person for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased on the day of for $18 for members and $28 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit omahazoo.com/special-events.

