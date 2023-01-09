Latest search for Genoa Indian School cemetery shows anomalies consistent with graves

Piece by piece, researchers are unearthing the history of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School. The results of a recent geophysical survey and the discovery of a historical document may be the most significant finds to date in the search for the school’s cemetery.

Data gathered from ground-penetrating radar surveys last year shows four anomalies consistent with the presence of graves.

While the 6-foot-deep anomalies aren’t necessarily conclusive evidence of graves, “it’s still a positive result,” said State Archeologist Dave Williams.

“They strongly resemble what we would expect to see for graves in a cemetery,” Williams said.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the Genoa Indian Industrial School operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the school’s 640-acre campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.

Students were brought to Genoa from more than 40 tribes that spanned the United States.

At least 86 students are believed to have died at the school.

It had taken more than a year to narrow down the possible location of the school’s lost graves to the grassy patch of land in Genoa, Nebraska.

The existence of a cemetery was never doubted, but the number of children buried there and its exact location were lost to history decades ago.

With the help of a dog team last May and a historical plat map, the search team narrowed the possible location to an area near the Loup Canal on the eastern outskirts of town.

Leaders of the search effort, which include Judi gaiashkibos of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission, and the Nebraska State Archeology Office, a program of History Nebraska, partnered with the Midwest Archeological Center to use ground-mapping technology for surveys last October and November.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Williams said. “Every step of the way, we seem to be getting little bits and pieces that keep stacking up toward a result.”

A newly discovered document also helps solidify the location.

The document, a licensing agreement for the Loup Power District, was discovered by 12-year-old Anna Johnson in a 1934 Federal Power Commission report.

The license was for the Loup Canal, which was dug on the eastern edge of the school soon after the school’s closure in 1934.

The school cemetery was referenced in a list of requirements related to the canal’s construction: “The licensee shall relocate the High Line Canal to avoid the cemetery on the Indian school land, or remove and reinter the remains of the Indian children buried therein in a manner satisfactory to the superintendent of the Indian school, at such location as he may designate.”

Anna Johnson found the document at the Iowa State University Library while on a field trip with her National History Day Club. She and her father, Ben Johnson, have continued their research since, joining the effort to piece together the school’s history.

The search team will use the document and other findings by the Johnsons to help explore the possibilities of what happened to the graves after the school’s closure.

When the school closed in 1934, documents were scattered across the United States. Locating them has proved challenging for both the Genoa project and others working to gather information on the government boarding schools.

Records found show that disease played a large role in the deaths of those at the Genoa school. An accidental shooting and drowning were recorded as well.

If remains are found, tribal leaders may choose to leave the buried where they lie and construct a memorial to mark the site.

Another option would be to excavate one of the four anomalies to see if burials remain, if the children were exhumed, or if the anomalies aren’t graves, but something else entirely, Williams said.

As the director of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission, gaiashkibos will help facilitate discussions among the tribes.

A citizen of the Ponca Tribe, gaiashkibos has been the lead organizer of the grave search. She’s also a descendant of a former Genoa student. Her mother and aunt both attended the school.

The U.S. Indian Boarding Schools served as a blueprint for Canada’s Indigenous residential schools, where the discovery of hundreds of Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves brought renewed attention to practices that historians have described as cultural genocide.

Shortly after the discovery in Canada, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative. The effort led to a massive report, released last spring, on the U.S. schools.

The federal investigation has so far identified more than 500 deaths at 19 schools, though the Interior Department said that number could climb to the thousands or even tens of thousands. The department has so far found at least 53 burial sites at or near U.S. boarding schools.

