Law enforcement focus on Walnut Creek in search for La Vista boy

Law enforcement and search and rescue teams on Friday continued their search for an 11-year-old La Vista boy.
Dive teams from the Omaha Fire Department spent the day searching the water in the Walnut Creek Recreation Area for Ryan Larsen, who has been missing since Monday.
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Friday afternoon that Ryan, who has run away from home several other times, had been found in the recreation area before.
"It's painstaking in that water," he said. "There's a lot of debris, vegetation, and you get caught up from there."
Officials can't say for sure that anyone is in the water, Lausten said, and the search is being conducted in part because of a possible lead found by a civilian search party on Thursday.
Lausten declined to share details on the possible lead.
Ryan, who has autism, was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. A business between Ryan’s school and his home recorded the boy on a security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers have gone door to door at Ryan’s apartment complex near 84th and Harrison Streets. The Police Department also used its dogs, trained in tracking, to search any potential direction Ryan might have headed.
A missing endangered advisory that was issued for Ryan on Monday night has expired, as is protocol after 72 hours.
"The expiration doesn't change the fact that we're continuing the search and we want the public to be aware of the situation," said Capt. Matt Sutter of the Nebraska State Patrol.
The advisory is intended to make the public aware of the missing person, and from the outpouring of support on social media and from the community, Sutter said the alert was effective.
"I'm worried now because we're 96 hours into this. Is he somewhere and he can't get out?" Lausten said. "That's on my mind now."
Lausten said all verified information on the search will come from La Vista police.
"When we find Ryan, you'll know," he said. "God, I hope it happens soon."
Among the 150 to 200 personnel assisting with the search, La Vista police have also enlisted the help of the FBI, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and a private consultant.
Jonathan Stewart, a retired U.S. marshal and criminal investigator, is helping. He is part of the missing children center’s Team Adam network of consultants and has field experience looking for children.
Lausten asked volunteers to direct their efforts toward donations to the Salvation Army and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children rather than ground searches.
La Vista police have asked the entire Omaha metro area to be on the lookout for Ryan and check doorbell and home security cameras for signs of him.
Ryan is about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt and was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.
