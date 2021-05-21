Law enforcement focus on Walnut Creek in search for La Vista boy

A missing endangered advisory that was issued for Ryan on Monday night has expired, as is protocol after 72 hours.

"The expiration doesn't change the fact that we're continuing the search and we want the public to be aware of the situation," said Capt. Matt Sutter of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The advisory is intended to make the public aware of the missing person, and from the outpouring of support on social media and from the community, Sutter said the alert was effective.

"I'm worried now because we're 96 hours into this. Is he somewhere and he can't get out?" Lausten said. "That's on my mind now."

Lausten said all verified information on the search will come from La Vista police.

"When we find Ryan, you'll know," he said. "God, I hope it happens soon."

Among the 150 to 200 personnel assisting with the search, La Vista police have also enlisted the help of the FBI, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and a private consultant.