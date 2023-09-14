Gretna Mayor Mike Evans checked the history.

The last time the City of Gretna built a community park was 1967, Evans said Wednesday.

“We only had 1,400 people,” Evans said. “Eight thousand people later, and 55 years later, it’s probably time for a bigger park.”

On Saturday, city officials will cut the ribbon on a big one.

The city is opening a new 157-acre community park with a lazy river, waterslides, an amphitheater, a disc golf course, a fishing pond, 12 athletic fields and a new YMCA building featuring an indoor competition pool.

The new Gretna Crossing Park is about a $60 million project, City Administrator Paula Dennison said.

City officials say the park, located at 21280 Capehart Road, will satisfy a recreational need in the growing community.

“We have a tremendous number of parks that serve more the immediate neighborhood,” Dennison said. “This, as a full community-of-Gretna park, sets us up to be able to serve the entire community for the next hundred years.”

She said when new businesses and industries inquire about moving to Gretna, one of their questions is about the quality of life.

“I talk to so many business owners and developers who are looking to build new or relocate from across the country,” she said. “And one of the things they keep saying is: ‘Our employees are looking for the top quality of life wherever they live.’”

Evans said Nebraska communities are competing with Kansas City, Minneapolis, Denver and other areas, he said.

“That’s where our kids are moving to because they don’t have cool stuff,” he said. “So we have to work together to really deliver stuff like this to really help keep our talented kids in the state.”

The park is located about 1.5 miles north of the Nebraska Crossing shopping center, which sits at the Interstate 80 interchange with Nebraska Highway 31.

City officials said the park would complement any future development that might come in near the center as result of the Good Life Transformational Projects Act, passed by lawmakers last session.

Rod Yates, owner and developer of Nebraska Crossing, had advocated for its passage as a way to further develop the area as a tourist destination.

Workers on Wednesday were busy working on the aquatic park, with its waterslides and lazy river, which won’t open until next summer.

They were also mowing grass and putting finishing touches on the rest of the park.

Gretna voters in 2020 approved raising the city sales tax half a cent to pay off bonds for the park’s construction.

Separately, voters approved a school bond issue that included money for the pool, which will be used by Gretna East and Gretna High swimmers and the public.

The city owns the new Gretna Crossing YMCA building, and it will be operated by the YMCA. The aquatics features located outside the building will also be managed by the YMCA.

“It’s the city, it’s the school district and the YMCA all working together to deliver this,” Evans said.

Rebecca Deterding, president and chief operating officer of the YMCA of Greater Omaha, said the 72,000-square-foot building is “definitely a showcase.”

“We’ll have plenty of space to do really all of our programs that serve the community, from summer day camp, aquatics, swim lessons, health and wellness services,” she said.

The center has been offering community tours and signing up new members for several weeks and will be fully functional Monday, she said. She said if community members are interested in joining the YMCA staff team, the center is hiring.

The park’s fishing pond is stocked with largemouth bass, channel catfish and bluegill. Officials said it will be stocked with trout occasionally.

The amphitheater has ground seating for 1,200 people, and its smaller-size stage is geared to local events and performances.

The athletic fields include four baseball fields, four softball fields and four soccer fields. The fields, officials say, will make it a destination for outdoor sporting activities.

The dog park is sectioned for small and large dogs.

There are playgrounds and a trail system with a two-mile perimeter trail.

“Gretna’s always been a community that values being active, being part of the community, having things to do,” Evans said.

Gretna residents always have had places to gather, he said. But as the community grows, it needs more spaces, he said.

Dennison said it’s important that the city stay ahead of the demand.

“Our citizens and residents and property owners voted in this half-cent additional sales tax to construct and manage and operate this park on their behalf,” Dennison said. “And we are so proud to be able to — Saturday at 10 a.m. — say ‘We’re delivering.’”

An opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting at the amphitheater will happen at 10 a.m. Saturday. Events and activities will run through 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Food trucks will be at the park. Sponsors will be set up in tents and giving away swag. There will be a dog show for family pets.

Nebraska Game and Parks will be doing a fishing demonstration at the pond. Union Omaha will have a photo op and some demonstrations and skill tests out at the soccer fields.

The Gretna Youth Softball and Baseball Association will have skill tests and demonstrations at the athletic fields.

Gretna East and Gretna High music groups will perform at the amphitheater. There will be a disc golf demonstration and an opportunity to play.

The title sponsor of the park is United Republic Bank, a Nebraska-owned bank based in west Omaha.

The full list of activities can be found at the park’s website, www.gretnacrossingpark.com.