Leader of Refugee Empowerment Center, an Omaha resettlement agency, resigns

The executive director of the Refugee Empowerment Center will step down Wednesday to take another job.

Amanda Kohler said she is leaving the nonprofit for a position in the career field she was in before becoming the center's director in 2019.

She said she had promised to serve as interim executive director for eight weeks during a challenging time for the organization. That stretched into 2 ½ years.

The Refugee Empowerment Center is one of two agencies that resettle refugees in Omaha. The other is Lutheran Family Services.

Another nonprofit, the Immigrant Legal Center, will manage the agency temporarily while its board determines next steps, including searching for a new executive director. Erik Omar, the Immigrant Legal Center's executive director and former chairman of the Refugee Empowerment Center board, will serve as interim executive director.

Anne Meysenburg, chairwoman of the resettlement agency's board, said the change will not affect the nonprofit's ability to resettle the number of refugees from Afghanistan and elsewhere to which it has committed.