Leia Baez: After decades of loyalty, meatpacking workers deserve to be safe on the job

When I think of the meatpacking industry, I think of my family.
I still remember the days — back in the late ’80s — when I would ride along with my mom to pick up my grandma from her job at Northern States Beef, a packing plant in South Omaha.
I was an extremely inquisitive 7-year-old. I wondered why my grandma came to the car all bundled up — wearing a winter jacket, a knit hat and gloves — when it was so warm outside.
She told many stories about her job on the production line in a freezer-like area of the plant, where she packaged meat and built boxes. She wore a white frock, a hard hat and warm clothes every day.
Now 88 years old and still residing in South Omaha, my grandmother recently reminisced about her career in the meatpacking industry, describing the work as “hard and fast.” She worked there from 1975-94. Ten hours a day. Six days a week. With very few complaints.
It was tiring and hard on her feet, but she did the work with pride. My grandmother is petite and thin, but fierce. Her drive and determination make her even mightier.
She wasn’t afraid of putting in the extra hours in such a laborious job. It made her proud to be able to provide for her family. Her sisters and brothers worked in the industry for decades, too.
My dad’s father also dedicated his life to the meatpacking industry, working in fabrication for roughly 40 years. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he started his career at Armour Packing Plant near 29th and Q Streets.
My father still talks about his dad’s loyalty to the industry. He recalls a time my grandfather’s car wouldn’t make it up a hill in a blizzard, so he walked to work — in the storm — from his home near 21st and J Streets so he wouldn’t miss his shift.
When my dad graduated from high school in 1974, he worked at Armour for about a year as a meat lugger. His job entailed moving large rounds and chucks from hook to hook. He said one of his best friends who worked with him wore football shoulder pads under his shirt because the chucks of meat were so heavy.
Being born and raised in South Omaha, so many of my friends have similar stories. Their families, too, have been loyal and dedicated to this industry, which is largely composed of Latino workers.
So when COVID-19 swept through the meatpacking plants in South Omaha, I couldn’t help but feel heartache. Douglas County has recorded 1,448 cases of COVID-19 at meatpacking plants in our community. The outbreaks caused South Omaha to be a hot spot, with the virus disproportionately impacting the Hispanic community.
Statewide, nearly 5,000 workers have been infected by the virus in meat processing plants. Twenty-one have died and more than 200 have required hospitalization.
It’s promising to know that many community leaders have taken the lead in advocating for meatpacking workers during this pandemic.
Mariana Perez is one of them. The central Nebraska native who now lives in Omaha became an advocate for meatpacking workers after her mother and five of her family members, all of whom work at a packing plant, tested positive for COVID-19. She said she had to stand up to the plant on their behalf.
“As children of meatpackers, we appreciate the meatpacking industry for supporting our families in achieving the American dream, but we also want them to know our families are not expendable,” Perez said. “Our families matter and they deserve protection.”
Perez, 32, is one of the founders of an advocacy group called “Solidarity with Packing Plant Workers,” which aims to fight for the safety and the rights of food processing workers in Nebraska and “inform the public and shed light on the conditions that workers are experiencing during this pandemic.” The group has been pushing for more action to improve working conditions and get workers access to paid sick leave, enhanced personal protection equipment and hazard pay.
Today, meatpacking workers will have an opportunity to air their workplace concerns to the Nebraska Legislature during a public hearing, thanks to a push from State Sen. Tony Vargas. Sen. Vargas hopes to rewrite a pending bill to mandate a series of safety measures in meatpacking plants, including a provision requiring 6 feet of distancing between workers on production lines. Typically, they work shoulder-to-shoulder on rapidly moving production lines.
That doesn’t seem like too much to ask when our families have dedicated their lives to this industry. They have been committed and loyal. We can only hope the industry reciprocates that loyalty back to the workers when they need it most. They deserve to be safe at work.
They are essential, not expendable.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.
