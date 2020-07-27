Leo's Diner in Benson closed due to coronavirus and won't reopen; restaurant is for sale

Leo’s Diner is for sale and won’t reopen, according to a post on its Facebook page. The restaurant, known for its hearty breakfasts, has been a fixture in Benson for more than 60 years.

It has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but a May 24th Facebook post indicated it would open on Aug. 1 after renovations.

Last week, a new post said that it wasn’t possible to make the renovations and that it would not resume operations, “especially now that COVID numbers are on the rise.”

Both the business and the building are for sale. Interested parties are asked to inquire via Facebook message.

“We do miss you all. We will be in touch if anything changes,” the post says.

The diner’s phone has been disconnected and management didn’t immediately respond to a reporter’s Facebook message on Monday.

