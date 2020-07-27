Leo's Diner in Benson closed due to coronavirus and won't reopen; restaurant is for sale

Leo's Diner at 6055 Maple Street in Benson.
Trent Knox eats breakfast at Leo's Diner in 2011.
Assorted mugs sit stacked by the coffee pots at Leo's Diner.
Leo's version island begins with a layer of hash browns with homemade biscuits and sausage gravy, chopped bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers and tomatoes, topped with sunny side up eggs.
Hand breaded pork tenderloin and hand dipped onion rings at Leo's Diner.
Leo’s Diner is for sale and won’t reopen, according to a post on its Facebook page. The restaurant, known for its hearty breakfasts, has been a fixture in Benson for more than 60 years.
It has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but a May 24th Facebook post indicated it would open on Aug. 1 after renovations.
Last week, a new post said that it wasn’t possible to make the renovations and that it would not resume operations, “especially now that COVID numbers are on the rise.”
Both the business and the building are for sale. Interested parties are asked to inquire via Facebook message.
“We do miss you all. We will be in touch if anything changes,” the post says.
The diner’s phone has been disconnected and management didn’t immediately respond to a reporter’s Facebook message on Monday.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.