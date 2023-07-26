One of the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses made an appearance in Gretna Wednesday evening, and a crowd lined up to see him.

Nine-year-old Brook Kirchofer couldn't have been happier meeting him — unless she got to take Lester the horse home.

"Awesome" is how Brook described her encounter with the horse, which dwarfed the girl.

Lester is 6-foot-1 at the shoulder — 18.1 hands in cowboy talk.

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, with Anheuser-Busch providing the horse and free beer.

Lester arrived in a red 48-foot air-ride trailer. He and another horse, Red, will make other appearances in the area this week.

Appearances will include Thursday at the Saunders County Fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday at the U-Stop on 84th Street in Lincoln from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday at the Hy-Vee Shadow Lake in Papillion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a press release, the horses are in Omaha to celebrate the work of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships.

The company released limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles with a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold benefiting the Folds of Honor scholarship. Consumers can show their support by purchasing a bottle, available wherever Budweiser is sold in Omaha.

Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the Gretna chamber, said the beer company offered to bring the Clydesdales to town free of charge.

She said that despite the national kerfuffle over Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney, she had "no hesitation" about having a horse kick off Gretna Days.

"Something fun for the community," she said. "An experience that many people don't have, to get to see the size and beauty of a Clydesdale horse. So, nope. Not at all."

​Anheuser-Busch has suffered a social-media pounding and a Bud Light boycott over its marketing relationship with Mulvaney, a transgender female internet influencer.

In April, Mulvaney posted about a personalized gift can of Bud Light the company had sent to the TikTok personality.

Some conservatives decried the company's marketing move as woke, an affront to women and to the beer's middle-America fans. The company was apparently aiming to connect with a new generation of beer lovers, but it triggered a boycott and declining sales.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that in May, Modelo Especial had overtaken Bud Light as the top-selling beer in the United States.

Bud Light announced in June the brand's "biggest summer campaign ever" with a new "Easy to Summer" commercial. The brand also launched a national summer music tour.

Anheuser-Busch also released a commercial featuring a Clydesdale horse in rural scenes, small towns, country roads and by the Lincoln Memorial. The commercial ends with the horse rearing in front of what appears to be the Grand Canyon.

A narrator says, "Remember, this is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit."

​Lester and Red are staying at a private ranch in the Elkhorn area, said Andrew Lacrosse, one of the Anheuser-Busch horse handlers. After their swing through Nebraska, their next stop is Des Moines, he said.

