Letters from Ralston Arena marquee to be repurposed into art

Some of the letters that hung on the Ralston Arena's marquee are slated to find new life as a public art sculpture. And city officials are looking for local artists to submit ideas on how to best recycle the letters into art.

The arena, which sits at 72nd and Q Streets, was renamed the Liberty First Credit Union Arena as part of a sponsorship agreement that began in January.

The letters that spelled out "Ralston" would be used as a public art piece that would sit at 72nd and Main Streets, the city's entryway. Officials said the piece would be viewed by nearly 40,000 drivers per day.

The letters stand at a little over 4 feet high and are about 3 feet wide, said Rick Hoppe, Ralston's city administrator.

"We're open and hopeful that we get really unique designs," Hoppe said.

The idea to repurpose the letters came from Neal Eilers and Deniz Botkin as a way to launch the Ralston Arts and Creative District. The contest is a way to draw attention to the community's goal of becoming a destination for arts and culture while still maintaining a "small-town-in-the-city" vibe, board member Chloe Hamel said in a prepared statement.

The winning artist will receive a $3,000 award and funding to pay for fabrication and installation of the sculpture. The sculpture should be no higher than 30 feet.

The deadline to submit proposals is Oct. 31. The Ralston Arts & Creative District's board will act as selection jury to pick finalists. After considering public input, the board will select a design by Dec. 1.

Proposals can be submitted via email to rhoppe@cityofralston.org.

More information on the project can be found at ralstonarts.org.