Letters from Ralston Arena marquee to be repurposed into art

Some of the letters that hung on the Ralston Arena's marquee are slated to find new life as a public art sculpture. And city officials are looking for local artists to submit ideas on how to best recycle the letters into art.
The arena, which sits at 72nd and Q Streets,
was renamed the Liberty First Credit Union Arena as part of a sponsorship agreement that began in January.
The letters that spelled out "Ralston" would be used as a public art piece that would sit at 72nd and Main Streets, the city's entryway. Officials said the piece would be viewed by nearly 40,000 drivers per day.
The letters stand at a little over 4 feet high and are about 3 feet wide, said Rick Hoppe, Ralston's city administrator.
"We're open and hopeful that we get really unique designs," Hoppe said.
The idea to repurpose the letters came from Neal Eilers and Deniz Botkin as a way to launch the Ralston Arts and Creative District. The contest is a way to draw attention to the community's goal of becoming a destination for arts and culture while still maintaining a "small-town-in-the-city" vibe, board member Chloe Hamel said in a prepared statement.
The winning artist will receive a $3,000 award and funding to pay for fabrication and installation of the sculpture. The sculpture should be no higher than 30 feet.
The deadline to submit proposals is Oct. 31. The Ralston Arts & Creative District's board will act as selection jury to pick finalists. After considering public input, the board will select a design by Dec. 1.
Proposals can be submitted via email to
rhoppe@cityofralston.org.
More information on the project can be found at
ralstonarts.org.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2022
Omaha Creighton Prep's Dean Donaldson (15) watches his team line up in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep high school football game at Omaha Burke High School on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Mike Huffman talks to Isaiah McMorris (3) after he got a penalty following a touchdown in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep high school football game at Omaha Burke High School on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 28-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Emmanuel Sekamana uses a machete to harvest corn in his garden near North 40th and Parker Streets on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (16) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) passes the ball to Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Two purple martins look for space on a tree branch Wednesday as thousands of the birds land near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers devein cabbage while preparing to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday. Sarma is a Croatian cabbage roll that the parish, located at 36th and X Streets, will sell at its 105th annual festival on Sunday, August 7th. They started with about 250 pounds of cabbage and 150 pounds of meat and hope to make about 900 Sarma.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird’s flight is illuminated by the moon. The peak of the purple martin migration in this area is usually in late August.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of purple martins and other birds fill the air near 42nd and Farnam Streets. Purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha in big numbers for the first time in several years.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mary Mangiamelli moves a trays of meatballs she scooped to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joann Pechacek stacks cabbage leaves after they have been deveined in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers roll Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
City Sprouts Program and Distribution Coordinator Laura Simpson (from left), Justine Niyonzima, Jackson Baez-Leonard, and Ahok Apayo take a break from harvesting Swiss chard and kale in the City Sprouts community urban farm as part of an internship program on Friday, August 5, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Suzana Nizigiyimana (left) and her daughters Suzana Ntirampeba (from left), Justine Niyonzima, and Marie Rose Byukusenge peel beans on their porch on Monday, August 8, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to journalists at the Omaha FBI office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Wray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Mar-a-Lago residence.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Addison Rist, 14, of Gretna, pours water on the ground to prevent dust and help the animals beat the heat at the Sarpy County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Denise Lewis, director of programs at Fontenelle Forest, presents Orion, a live owl from the forest’s raptor refuge, intended to represent Forest Station Elementary School’s mascot, the Owls. The presentation of Orion took place during an open house Tuesday at the new OPS school in Bellevue.
LILY SMITH photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Suzana Ntirampeba (left) and Justine Niyonzima, peel beans on their porch on Monday, August 8, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emmanuel Sekamana walks through his garden near North 40th and Parker Streets on Monday, July 25, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind the North Platte football team as they warm-up before the start of the third quarter against Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista South on Friday, August 19, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
