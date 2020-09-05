Lewis & Clark Landing overhaul will feature boardwalk, urban beach, sand volleyball

MECA is managing the renovations of the three parks for the city.

The Gene Leahy Mall, which closed for construction in March 2019, will be the first park to reopen, scheduled for the summer of 2022. The mall’s lagoon is no more, and the area has mostly been raised to street level.

Crews are preparing to fill in a final section with a mix of soil that will eventually support a great lawn. The soil combination was chosen to help keep the grass lush and vibrant and “give it a fighting chance to accommodate hundreds of people” walking on it, Engdahl said.

Other work in the mall this fall:

Crews will begin pouring concrete that will support seating areas and the footing for artwork and sculptures that will populate the park. Construction will begin on the decking of a few pedestrian bridges that will span a bioswale, a sort of trench that collects rainwater and is filled with plant life.