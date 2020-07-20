You are the owner of this article.
Lewis & Clark Landing will partially close to the public later this summer
Lewis & Clark Landing will partially close to the public later this summer

LCL

A rendering shows what Lewis & Clark Landing will look like after a renovation. The park is being redesigned as part of a $300 million public-private overhaul of three downtown parks.

 OJB Landscape Architecture

Public access to Lewis & Clark Landing will be restricted later this summer as construction continues on the overhaul of Omaha's three downtown parks near the Missouri River.

The restrictions will include the partial closure of Riverfront Drive between the CHI Health Center's Lot A entrance and the National Park Service building near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority. 

The closures will begin sometime near Labor Day, depending on the weather.

People will be able to use Abbott Drive to access the National Park Service building, the Riverfront Place condominium complex and Gallup, MECA said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. walking bridge, which connects Lewis & Clark Landing to 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, will remain open throughout construction.

The upcoming renovations are the third phase of a nearly $300 million public-private overhaul of Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

The parks will retain their individual names, but the area is being branded under the umbrella of The RiverFront.

Gene Leahy Mall is currently anticipated to reopen in 2022, Lewis & Clark Landing in the spring of 2023 and Heartland of America Park in the fall of 2023.

Photos: Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall through the years

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

