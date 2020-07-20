Lewis & Clark Landing will partially close to the public later this summer

Public access to Lewis & Clark Landing will be restricted later this summer as construction continues on the overhaul of Omaha's three downtown parks near the Missouri River.

The restrictions will include the partial closure of Riverfront Drive between the CHI Health Center's Lot A entrance and the National Park Service building near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

The closures will begin sometime near Labor Day, depending on the weather.

People will be able to use Abbott Drive to access the National Park Service building, the Riverfront Place condominium complex and Gallup, MECA said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. walking bridge, which connects Lewis & Clark Landing to 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, will remain open throughout construction.

The upcoming renovations are the third phase of a nearly $300 million public-private overhaul of Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.