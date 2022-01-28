Library, Heritage officials announce next steps in plans to build new central library

Omaha officials announced plans on Friday to begin the process of developing a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets that would incorporate the services of one of the country's first technology libraries.
The central library, as it's imagined, would rise in the place of Do Space. The incorporation of the private digital library, which was founded in a former Borders bookstore, is just one aspect of plans that are developing and not guaranteed to move forward.
Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Omaha, previously called Heritage Services, has raised funds to continue exploration of the potential project.
The nonprofit also launched a website Friday where ongoing project updates and information on opportunities for public input will be posted. The site can be found at omahacentrallibrary.org.
Any future project at the Do Space location would incorporate Do Space technology programs with traditional library services, according to a joint press release from the city, Omaha Public Library, Heritage and Do Space.
"We feel we have created something with Do Space that models how important technology is to libraries in the 21st century," said Rachel Jacobson, president of Heritage. "We want to make sure that whatever we do, that the best of Do Space is integrated with the system."
Regardless of Do Space's involvement, the central library would remain a public entity, Jacobson told The World-Herald.
Do Space would continue to operate during the building project phase. If the project moves forward, more information regarding interim operations will be announced, according to the press release.
The team officially launched a schematic design and engagement phase earlier this month.
Heritage Omaha has received funding to bring three partners into the planning process:
● HDR, an Omaha-based architecture and engineering practice, is serving as lead designer on the project.
● Margaret Sullivan Studio (MSS), a nationally recognized library expert and full-service design firm that specializes in civic projects. MSS will run community engagement as part of the exploration phase.
● Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture (APMA), an Omaha-based architectural firm that specializes in library design, will focus on library programming and interior space design.
The three have begun to gather input from library staff and community partners on the design of the new library.
Library and city officials have eyed the Dodge Street corridor from 72nd to 90th Streets as a possible location for a central library since a 2017 library facilities master plan pointed to the area.
The groups' announcement on Friday and the kickoff of a design and engagement phase don't guarantee the project will move forward, according to the press release.
The rollout of the design and engagement phase follows a resolution passed by the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees on Nov. 18 that publicly declared board members intend to work with Heritage on plans for a potential new central library.
Before Friday's update, discussions of those evolving plans have largely occurred out of the public eye.
If the project moves forward, any proposal from Heritage would require the board's approval.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067