'Life is good': Immigrant from Yemen lives the American dream in Nebraska

It kept Ebrahim from returning to Yemen to see his family. He didn’t want to risk leaving the U.S. (On Inauguration Day this year, President Joe Biden reversed the ban).

Ebrahim, who has spent one-third of his life in Nebraska, knows that Islamophobia exists, that hate crimes are on the rise and that Muslims, particularly hijab-wearing women like his wife, can face discrimination. He knows that when newcomers from war-torn places land in Omaha, they experience grief and anger and acceptance. He knows they need help. He also knows they can make it.

Ebrahim was eager to share these views the evening we met under one of the colorful umbrellas in the Aksarben business district’s picnic area.

He rattled off the good things happening for him. He was excited about his August UNO commencement ceremony. He’d earned his master’s degree in management information systems the year before, when COVID-19 meant no in-person ceremony. Now he was going to don the black robe and walk.

He talked about Lubna. Denied the dream to study architecture in her native Syria, Lubna had spent years as a refugee in Egypt, where becoming an architect seemed absurd. Now she’s a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

They constantly remind themselves how far they have come.