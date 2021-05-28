Lifeguard shortage means limited schedule for Omaha pools this summer

The City of Omaha has released the summer schedule for its indoor and outdoor pools.

A shortage of lifeguards has led officials to modify the city's pool schedule. Officials said they will continue to recruit lifeguards, and as staffing numbers increase, pools will be opened for more days.

The schedules:

Outdoor pools, June 7 to Aug. 8

Deer Ridge, Elmwood and Zorinsky will be open Sunday through Saturday.

Elkhorn, Gallagher and Hitchcock will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Miller Park, Oak Heights and Roanoke will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Outdoor pools, June 11 to Aug. 1

Camelot, Cryer and Spring Lake will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Hanscom, Karen and Lee Valley will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Indoor pools:

Common Ground will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Mockingbird Hills will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.