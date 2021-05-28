 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lifeguard shortage means limited schedule for Omaha pools this summer
0 comments

Lifeguard shortage means limited schedule for Omaha pools this summer

Check out six chill spots in Omaha for your next park escape.

The City of Omaha has released the summer schedule for its indoor and outdoor pools.

A shortage of lifeguards has led officials to modify the city's pool schedule. Officials said they will continue to recruit lifeguards, and as staffing numbers increase, pools will be opened for more days.

The schedules:

Outdoor pools, June 7 to Aug. 8

Deer Ridge, Elmwood and Zorinsky will be open Sunday through Saturday.

Elkhorn, Gallagher and Hitchcock will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. 

Miller Park, Oak Heights and Roanoke will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Outdoor pools, June 11 to Aug. 1

Camelot, Cryer and Spring Lake will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. 

Hanscom, Karen and Lee Valley will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Indoor pools:

Common Ground will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Mockingbird Hills will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Montclair will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For operating hours and other information, go to https://parks.cityofomaha.org/pools/locations-a-hours.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris cites test of fragile world in Navy speech

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert