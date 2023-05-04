They roar and swivel their heads.
The lifelike dinosaurs now inhabit the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland should delight visitors of all ages, said Dennis Schnurbusch, COO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
He’s already seeing lots of people taking pictures.
“In my opinion, they are very realistic,” he said.
Around 20 of the creatures make up 14 vignettes that stretch from the visitors center to the bison overlook. The Jurassic Adventure was created by Dino Dan Inc., the only maker of full-sized dinosaurs.
Its founder, “Dino” Dan Lessem, was the dinosaur adviser to Steven Spielberg and his movie “Jurassic Park.”
Visitors will be able to dig in fossil pits and can consult a Jurassic Adventure Guide Map identifying all the things to learn, see and do at the park.
“We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world and dinosaur fans love them,” Lessem said.
Schnurbusch said the exhibit is a great way to celebrate the park’s 25th anniversary.
The exhibit opens Friday and runs until Oct. 1.
“A lot of people aren’t aware that it is there,” he said. “It exists, and it’s a wonderful place to visit.”
Schnurbusch said great care has been taken that the dinosaurs don’t disturb the regular inhabitants of the park. That includes elk, deer, prairie dogs, wolves, black bears, American white pelicans, eagles and bison.
Visitors will find lots to see, he said, whether it’s a creature from millions of years ago or the bison just born last weekend.
“With all the excitement surrounding the Wildlife Safari Park and its 25th year, we are hoping to see many more visitors exploring the park this year," Schnurbusch said.
