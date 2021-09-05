LifeNet Omaha's newest aircraft flies food, other donations to Open Door Mission

It was not exactly manna from heaven, but dozens of Open Door Mission guests turned their faces skyward Sunday as a LifeNet Omaha helicopter filled with food donations landed on the shelter's campus.

"It's really a different and fun way for donations to arrive," Open Door Mission CEO Candace Gregory said. "Our guests don't usually, or maybe ever, get a close-up look like this at helicopters."

LifeNet Omaha, an air ambulance service founded in 1978, hosted a "Fill the Helicopter" food drive at the Hy-Vee Supermarket at 156th Street and West Maple Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The helicopter, two pickup trucks and three cars were stuffed with food before taking off for the shelter, at 2702 N. 22nd St. in east Omaha.

"We are thankful to LifeNet Omaha for hosting this food drive for National Hunger Awareness Month, to not only bring awareness to the issue, but to actually go the next step by hosting a food drive," Gregory said. "We have seen a 50% increase in food insecurity since the start of the (COVID-19) pandemic throughout our whole community."

Two helicopters were parked at the Hy-Vee store for the event, an on-duty vehicle and a new twin-engine EC-135 P2+ to carry the food donations.