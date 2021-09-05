LifeNet Omaha's newest aircraft flies food, other donations to Open Door Mission

It was not exactly manna from heaven, but dozens of Open Door Mission guests turned their faces skyward Sunday as a LifeNet Omaha helicopter filled with food donations landed on the shelter's campus.
"It's really a different and fun way for donations to arrive," Open Door Mission CEO Candace Gregory said. "Our guests don't usually, or maybe ever, get a close-up look like this at helicopters."
LifeNet Omaha, an air ambulance service founded in 1978, hosted a "Fill the Helicopter" food drive at the Hy-Vee Supermarket at 156th Street and West Maple Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The helicopter, two pickup trucks and three cars were stuffed with food before taking off for the shelter, at 2702 N. 22nd St. in east Omaha.
"We are thankful to LifeNet Omaha for hosting this food drive for National Hunger Awareness Month, to not only bring awareness to the issue, but to actually go the next step by hosting a food drive," Gregory said. "We have seen a 50% increase in food insecurity since the start of the (COVID-19) pandemic throughout our whole community."
Two helicopters were parked at the Hy-Vee store for the event, an on-duty vehicle and a new twin-engine EC-135 P2+ to carry the food donations.
Kevin Hallam, a spokesman for LifeNet Omaha, said it was the company's first time partnering with the Open Door Mission and a good way to show off its new chopper to the community.
The EC-135 P2+ helicopter is almost double the size of LifeNet Omaha's other aircraft. It can carry two pilots and six passengers, Hallam said.
"This is a chance for us to get involved in our community," Hallam said. "It's also a good way for our crews to meet citizens of the community and educate them about our mission as a medical service."
The event resulted in 2,669 pounds of food and over $200 in cash and gift cards for the shelter, Gregory said. It's possible that LifeNet Omaha will make the food drive a regular event, said Hallam.
LifeNet Omaha has been in service since 1978 and transports about 315 people a year, Hallam said. Its helicopters can respond to an emergency in eight to 10 minutes, offering essential and lifesaving services such as providing trauma care after a traffic crash or administering clot-busting medications shortly after a major stroke.
"Our crews love talking to groups, especially kids, about the medical services we perform," he said. "Hopefully, we get some kids out there excited about flying and interested in air medical rescue operations."
The Open Door Mission, founded in 1954, is committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Each day, the mission’s campus offers 917 safe, shelter beds to people experiencing homelessness, serves more than 4,747 nutritious meals to feed the hungry, and provides homeless preventive resources to more than 1,000 people living in poverty.
