'Lift Every Voice and Sing' strikes deep chords for generations of Black Americans

“It’s good to have the perspective of another walk of life and another culture,” Ariza said.

Thomas White, an 18-year-old freshman music student at UNO, said he knew the words to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before he learned “The Star-Spangled Banner.” He heard a recording of “Lift Every Voice” while a young child in Kenosha, Wisconsin, then learned all of it as a middle schooler in Georgia.

White said his school played the song on the intercom every morning, after the Pledge of Allegiance. He recalls “Lift Every Voice and Sing” being played often to honor MLK. He views the song as being culturally relevant, especially now, but not as a separatist or anti-American anthem.

“It makes me feel like there is still purpose here and that I’m welcome here,” White said.

For Montague, the music minister at Salem Baptist, who as a child in Chicago learned the song in grade school and as part of his church’s Black History Month curriculum, the song speaks about freedom while also offering insight into how African Americans want to be viewed and a description of what they’ve had to go through in America.