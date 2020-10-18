Light coating of snow Sunday morning is welcome moisture for Omaha area; more is possible this week

About a quarter-inch of precipitation, some in the form of snow, fell Sunday in Omaha with more rain possible by midweek.

"We received 0.23 inches of precipitation" at Eppley Airfield, said meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "The best chance for more precipitation will come Wednesday night into Thursday, when showers and thunderstorms are possible."

The precipitation is welcome because the Omaha area is 12.88 inches below normal for the year. Precipitation for Omaha is 1.67 inches below average since the start of September.

Some residents of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa awoke Sunday to find a light coating of snow on their vehicles, but Gross said the amount that fell was negligible. Rain changing to snow might return early Monday in northeast Nebraska along the South Dakota border, but no accumulation is expected.

"There may be a little (snow) into Monday morning, but just a trace," Gross said.

Cloud cover should keep temperatures above freezing in and around Omaha over the next few days. A high of 48 degrees is expected for Monday, with temperatures rising into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.