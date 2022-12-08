 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Light freezing drizzle in Omaha area expected to change over to rain

  • Updated
  • 0

Mia Jenkins, director of marketing, explains the process of creating a 20-foot poinsettia tree at Lauritzen Gardens for their holiday show, Merry & Bright.

Some light fog was starting to show up at Omaha's Eppley Airfield before noon Thursday, and some light freezing drizzle was expected before the precipitation turns to rain in the afternoon.

Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Omaha largely will avoid the ice and snow accumulations that will hit the northeast part of the state. 

The temperature before noon was hovering around 30 degrees, Miller said, but forecasters are expecting temperatures to rise throughout the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations are expected in areas north of the metro area, in such places as Norfolk and Hartington. 

Looking ahead, a slight precipitation is in the Saturday forecast, and more rain is possible from Monday into Tuesday, Miller said.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Revived Orient Express unveils ultra-luxurious presidential suite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert