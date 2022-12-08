Light freezing drizzle in Omaha area expected to change over to rain

Some light fog was starting to show up at Omaha's Eppley Airfield before noon Thursday, and some light freezing drizzle was expected before the precipitation turns to rain in the afternoon.

Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Omaha largely will avoid the ice and snow accumulations that will hit the northeast part of the state.

The temperature before noon was hovering around 30 degrees, Miller said, but forecasters are expecting temperatures to rise throughout the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations are expected in areas north of the metro area, in such places as Norfolk and Hartington.

Looking ahead, a slight precipitation is in the Saturday forecast, and more rain is possible from Monday into Tuesday, Miller said.