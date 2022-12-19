Light snowstorm in Omaha expected to be followed by brutal cold spell

About an inch of snow is expected to fall Monday in Omaha and will be followed by a week of brutal cold stretching all the way to Christmas Day.

“We’re probably going to get some snow Monday, but Omaha should be on the northern edge (of the storm),” Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “They are going to get a little more (snow) south of here than we should see.”

The snow in Omaha is expected to be heaviest during the lunch hour, he said. All precipitation should end by the evening rush hour, although another shot of snow is possible later in the week.

Monday’s high of 33 in Omaha is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, Nicolaisen said. A cold air mass building in Canada is expected to drop down into Nebraska on Tuesday, causing high temperatures to stall out in the low teens, he said.

Another chance for snow for Omaha will arrive Wednesday, likely in the afternoon through the evening, Nicolaisen said. He estimated a 30% to 40% chance of a snowstorm arriving from the Pacific Northwest with Omaha receiving about 2 to 3 inches.

“Wednesday’s (temperatures) will be about the same as Tuesday, but then Thursday and Friday will be significantly colder,” Nicolaisen said. “We have a high of zero forecast for both Thursday and Friday. We expect Friday will be the coldest day that we’ve seen here since February of 2021.”

Winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph will produce dangerously cold wind chills of 30 to 40 degrees below zero. The cold air mass will hang around through Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Nicolaisen said, with wind chills at 20 to 40 degrees below zero.

The painfully low temperatures could lead to dangerous conditions for holiday travelers, the elderly and unsheltered pets and livestock. Now is the time, Nicolaisen said, to make plans for appropriate accommodations and make sure vehicles are well-maintained and stocked with winter emergency kits.

“We say that you have got to watch the four P’s,” he said. “People, pets, plants and (water) pipes are all in danger during these times of bitter cold.”

The weather Christmas Day is expected to be something of a present for Omaha and eastern Nebraska residents with highs rebounding into the mid-20s, Nicolaisen said.

