Lincoln Journal Star publisher to also run Omaha World-Herald

Ava Thomas, the president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star, also will take on the same roles at the Omaha World-Herald, Lee Enterprises announced Friday.

Thomas, 48, replaces Julie Bechtel, 59, who has overseen the Omaha paper's operations since 2018. Bechtel plans to run a family business in Iowa with her son.

The move is effective Nov. 1. Despite having the same publisher, Thomas said, the papers will continue to operate independently.

“As a native of Nebraska, I have always admired The World-Herald’s commitment to Omaha and the state,” Thomas said. “I look forward to working with this great team and contributing to its long legacy of civic leadership and business innovation.”

Thomas joined Lee Enterprises in 1995 and held several leadership positions at the Journal Star, including advertising director and general manager, before being named publisher in 2014. She was named a senior corporate sales executive by Lee in 2015.

Besides serving as publisher of Nebraska's two largest newspapers, Thomas also will serve as group publisher for Lee properties in Nebraska and Iowa.