Lincoln man identified as driver who died in crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been identified as the driver who died Sunday in a crash on Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs.

Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. The crash was reported about 4:10 a.m. Sunday when a passerby came across a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Investigators determined that Davis was northbound on I-29 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign pole. The vehicle split in half and caught fire, the spokesman said.

Speed was determined to have contributed to the crash, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department's traffic division at 712-890-5169.