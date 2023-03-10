A 45-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha on Friday afternoon, according to Omaha police.

William Peters was traveling east in a 2007 Ford Focus at the intersection of 96th and I Streets when he failed to stop at the stop sign, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The Ford was then struck by a southbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Officers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m., and Omaha Fire Department medics transported Peters to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with lifesaving measures in progress, the release said.

The 24-year-old driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.