Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison.

Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served one after the other.

Under state law, Mut will serve at least five years for the firearms charge. He will be eligible for parole on the manslaughter charge after six years.

Mut agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a charge of second-degree murder being reduced to manslaughter. A second charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony and a charge of tampering with evidence were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Authorities said Mut fatally shot 21-year-old Gabriel Miller and injured 22-year-old Goa Dat on Nov. 7, 2021, after a fight outside of a party near 30th and Pratt Streets. Miller, Mut’s friend, died soon after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Dat was shot twice in the lower back and survived.

During a preliminary hearing, an Omaha police detective testified that Mut and Miller had lived together in Colorado before they both moved back to Lincoln. The two had been close friends for years, Officer Brian Wucher said.

The fight broke out in the street about 1:45 a.m. Wucher testified that a cellphone video showed that Miller pulled out a gun and fired twice into the ground. After that, another five gunshots are heard, but the video doesn’t show who fired those shots. Miller was shot twice from behind.

In February, Miller’s mother told police that Mut told her the day after the shooting that he had shot Dat but not Miller. Mut later told police that after he saw his sisters fighting with Dat, he took out a gun and fired at him, but Miller stepped in front of Dat.