Runners looking for a challenge can earn a special medal if they tackle Nebraska’s most notable — and most popular — races this year.

Organizers of the Lincoln Marathon and the Good Life Halfsy, which bookend the running season in the area, are teaming up to offer the Capital City Challenge. Runners who tackle both Lincoln races will earn a commemorative medal and, of course, bragging rights.

“It’s a great way to promote the city and to promote two really great events,” said Ryan Regnier, president of the Lincoln Track Club, which puts on the Lincoln Marathon.

Regnier and Ben Cohoon, race director of the Good Life Halfsy, came up with the idea while on a run in Lincoln.

Regnier and Cohoon wondered how many runners attempted both races. In pulling registration data, only about 25% of runners overlapped and ran both events last year.

“We thought there was an opportunity there that we could incentivize people to stay active year-round and come back to Lincoln to run both races,” Cohoon said.

The Downtown Lincoln Association signed on as a sponsor.

Runners who complete the challenge will receive a limited-edition medal at the finish line of the Good Life Halfsy on Nov. 5. The medal features imagery, dubbed “All Roads Lead to Lincoln,” from the city’s flag.

Ed Mejia, a local art director and graphic designer, took inspiration for the design by the sight of Lincoln’s skyline emerging on the otherwise flat horizon as he drove into town.

Regnier said they’re on track to have about 6,000 runners participating in this 46th annual Lincoln Marathon, set for May 7. Last year’s race drew about 4,600 runners. In past years, the race used to sell out within a day. But since about 2018, Regnier said, they’ve seen a steady decline in participants.

“I certainly hope this sparks us getting close to where we used to be,” Regnier said of the Capital City Challenge. “I hope to continue to innovate like this with the Lincoln Marathon so we can get back to those high numbers we used to enjoy.”

The Good Life Halfsy typically is capped between 6,000 and 6,500 runners, Cohoon said. In its 10th year, Cohoon said they hope to grow the race, as well as expose Halfsy runners to the Lincoln Marathon.

“We are very optimistic that it’s going to move the radar on the number of people registering for both events,” Cohoon said.

Cohoon said they hope to have about 2,000 people participate in the Capital City Challenge with the goal of making it an annual tradition.

To participate in the challenge, runners should register for each race independently. Runners can participate in either the full marathon or the half-marathon distances of the Lincoln Marathon. And participants who complete the races virtually qualify for the medal, too.

Registration for the Lincoln Marathon is open now. Registration for the Good Life Halfsy opens April 7.

For more information visit lincolnmarathon.org or goodlifehalfsy.com.

