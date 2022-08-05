Lincoln mom reaches semifinals of Maxim cover competition

Arica Bagley has continued her march through the Maxim cover girl competition, and she's asking for more help to reach the final.
The Lincoln mother found out Friday that she reached the semifinals. The winner among the chosen contestants earns $25,000, plus a cover spot with the international men’s magazine, which has a monthly circulation worldwide of about 9 million.
Bagley hopes to share the cover opportunity with Kaelynn Partlow from the television show “Love on the Spectrum.”
Bagley, who has two children, said they are the only contestants she’s seen who are donating the entirety of the prize money. Partlow is an advocate for kids with autism. Bagley is an advocate for abused children.
"We saw it was an opportunity to bring international awareness to our causes," Bagley said. "We will never stop fighting to bring awareness for autistic and abused children."
Bagley, a hairstylist who also is studying film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was plucked from thousands of submissions. She needs votes to continue in the competition. Supporters can vote once every 24 hours until Aug. 11 at maximcovergirl.com/2022/arica-bagley.
"There is no way we can win this competition without the support of our community daily," she said.
