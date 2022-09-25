Lincoln motorcyclist dies Saturday in two-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist died from his injuries Saturday following a two-vehicle collision in west Lincoln.

The motorcyclist, a Lincoln resident, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, a police spokesman said. The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 19th St and West "O” St.

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was westbound on O Street. His motorcycle collided with a Hyundai sedan that pulled in front of him, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash, including video evidence, is asked call police at 402-441-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.