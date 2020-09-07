Lincoln police officer, Mario Herrera, dies two weeks after being shot serving warrant

The Lincoln Police Department, in a statement, said "Mario was an exceptional investigator, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Empathetic, kind and utterly committed to serving victims and protecting his community, Mario was an exemplary human being who just happened to be a Lincoln police officer."

Herrera's death was "a punch in the chest" for all 330 officers who make up the Lincoln Police Union after recent news about his health and his chances of recovery had improved, said Brad Hulse, the union's president. Many spent Labor Day processing the loss of a friend they knew for telling detailed stories, sometimes the same ones.

"My cubicle was right on the back side of his," Hulse said. "His desk was right on the back side of mine. Great guy. Funny. He had a great sense of humor."

Herrera, who was 50, spoke English and Spanish, so he often helped out patrol officers who needed a translator, co-workers said. He was a proud husband and father, Hulse said.

"It’s a good thing that we’re not used to this," Hulse said of losing an officer, Lincoln's first lost in the line of duty since February 1968, when Officer George Welter died in a motorcycle crash. "It’s just a matter of doing what we do. We’re still there for the family, and we will always be there for the family of Investigator Herrera."