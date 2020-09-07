Lincoln police officer, Mario Herrera, dies two weeks after being shot serving warrant

Wounded Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera died early Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center after a two-week battle for his life. The 23-year veteran of the force was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 26.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, in a statement, said: "Sadness does not begin to describe fully our community's sense of loss with the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera. Our hearts are with his wife, Carrie, and their four children, and we remain forever grateful for their family's profound sacrifice in service to keeping our community safe."
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts quickly ordered flags be flown at half staff until sunset on Sept. 11 and said Herrera's "service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
The officer's family was with him when he died overnight, loved ones said in a post on the online site CaringBridge.com.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I have to pass on devastating news to all of you. At approximately 3:30 this morning, Mario died. Carrie and his 4 amazing children were able to be with him. I am at a loss for words as we try to process this. Please pray for Carrie, his kids and our entire family."
Omaha police, along with other law enforcement agencies from around the region, plan to escort Herrera's remains back to Lincoln today, as is customary for officers killed in the line of duty.
The Lincoln Police Department, in a statement, said "Mario was an exceptional investigator, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Empathetic, kind and utterly committed to serving victims and protecting his community, Mario was an exemplary human being who just happened to be a Lincoln police officer."
Herrera's death was "a punch in the chest" for all 330 officers who make up the Lincoln Police Union after recent news about his health and his chances of recovery had improved, said Brad Hulse, the union's president. Many spent Labor Day processing the loss of a friend they knew for telling detailed stories, sometimes the same ones.
"My cubicle was right on the back side of his," Hulse said. "His desk was right on the back side of mine. Great guy. Funny. He had a great sense of humor."
Herrera, who was 50, spoke English and Spanish, so he often helped out patrol officers who needed a translator, co-workers said. He was a proud husband and father, Hulse said.
"It’s a good thing that we’re not used to this," Hulse said of losing an officer, Lincoln's first lost in the line of duty since February 1968, when Officer George Welter died in a motorcycle crash. "It’s just a matter of doing what we do. We’re still there for the family, and we will always be there for the family of Investigator Herrera."
Herrera was shot while the Metro Area Task Force pursued a man wanted on a second-degree assault warrant in connection with a homicide investigation, police said.
Authorities allege that at least one of two men fleeing a home near 33rd and Vine Streets in Lincoln fired shots at officers, injuring Herrera. Felipe Vazquez, 17, and Orion Ross, 19, climbed out of a window to run, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
The two already face Lancaster County charges of escape and using a deadly weapon. Vazquez faces another charge for possessing a stolen gun.
Lincoln police plan a press conference Tuesday morning regarding Herrera.
