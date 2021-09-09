List of events scheduled in Omaha area to mark 9/11 anniversary

Community organizations across the Omaha metro region will host events remembering the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks that occurred 20 years ago. Below are some of the local events planned in the coming days.
First Responders Foundation hosts luncheon
The First Responders Foundation will host a luncheon to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday.
The luncheon will be held at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District, 222 N. 10th St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will be the keynote speaker. Carter is a retired vice admiral in the Navy, former U.S. Naval Academy superintendent and recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star.
The event will honor those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and also first responders, veterans and those who support first responders and the First Responders Foundation.
Wayne State group plans Sept. 11 event
The Young Americans for Freedom Chapter at Wayne State College will hold its first "Never Forget Project" in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Audrey Worthing, chair of Wayne State's Young Americans for Freedom Chapter, said the event will be held Friday and Saturday at the college.
A flag memorial will be placed on the grass slope outside the Student Center and in front of parking lot 10 at Wayne State.
On Saturday, there will be a section off the main sidewalk where members of the community can place memorial items, such as flowers and nonpolitical notes.
Memorial Stair Climb at Werner Park
Firefighters and members of the public will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by climbing the stairs at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday.
The Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will honor the 343 firefighters from the Fire Department of New York who died.
Each participant pays tribute to a firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
Registration is $30. Onsite registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 8:15 a.m. The climb will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at noon.
Visit nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/Nebraska to register and for more information.
Creighton ROTC plans Sept. 11 event
The Creighton University ROTC will hold a Patriot Day–Sept. 11th 20th anniversary observation on Saturday.
Taking part will be members, family, friends and alumni of the 530th Military Police Battalion and the Color Guard from Creighton's ROTC.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area.
The observance will begin with the presentation of the colors by the Creighton University ROTC Color Guard, the playing of the national anthem and an invocation.
This will be followed by a formation run up the trail and back (roughly 1 mile) at a slow pace so that anyone who wishes to join in will be able to participate.
Omaha fire stations to observe minute of silence
The Omaha Fire Department will observe a minute of silence on Saturday, beginning at 9:11 a.m.
People are asked to come to Omaha fire stations to help observe the minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
All the fire stations in the city will have their fire apparatus out on the apron and have their emergency lights activated.
Miller Park, Minne Lusa to hold coffee
The Miller Park and Minne Lusa neighborhoods in Omaha will celebrate community and country with an outdoor neighborhood coffee, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, along Minne Lusa Boulevard, between Read and Vane Streets.
The public is invited.
SAC Museum plans Sept. 11 remembrance
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will commemorate the events of 20 years ago with a Patriot Day program.
The program, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, will include a National Anthem performance from Samuel Kennedy, the opening of a "Cold War in Film" exhibit and an address by Michael “Sudsy” Sutherland.
Sutherland served for nearly seven years in the U.S. Air Force as a Tactical Air Control Party member, from August 2000 through July 2007.
Admission will be free for active, retired and military veterans and first responders.
American Legion dedication at Omaha National Cemetery
American Legion Omaha Post #1 will dedicate a memorial monument at the Omaha National Cemetery in remembrance of all American Legion family members who are laid to rest in the cemetery.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Two Nebraskans to be honored at Husker game
The University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Chapter of "Honor and Remember" will honor two Nebraskans during Saturday's Husker football game in Lincoln.
Sgt. Jessica Jackson of Lincoln, who joined the Army at age 18, deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, where she took part in nearly 250 missions and located and disabled thousands of improvised explosive devices. On one mission, an IED disabled the Humvee she was riding in, blowing off the front end, though the occupants were eventually rescued. Jackson died in 2014 at the age of 21.
Lincoln Police Investigator Luis Mario Herrera was shot Aug. 26, 2020, as law enforcement served a warrant at a house in Lincoln. He succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 7, 2020.
Flags will be presented to family members of Jackson and Herrera during the first quarter of the game, which begins at 2:30 p.m.
Bellevue to hold Sept. 11 ceremony
Bellevue’s 20th annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony will take place at American Heroes Park at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsors the ceremony, which honors fallen and wounded warriors, members of the military and first responders.
American Heroes Park is located on the north side of Mission Avenue across from Haworth Park.
The ceremony will feature a roll call of fallen heroes from Nebraska and western Iowa with cadets from Bellevue’s Jr. ROTC units honoring each fallen warrior with a military salute as members of VFW Post 10785 and the Nebraska and Iowa National Guard read their names, branch of service and hometowns.
An honor guard of first responders and military leaders will lay a memorial wreath and folded Nebraska and Iowa flags to conclude the ceremony.