List of events scheduled in Omaha area to mark 9/11 anniversary

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will commemorate the events of 20 years ago with a Patriot Day program.

The program, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, will include a National Anthem performance from Samuel Kennedy, the opening of a "Cold War in Film" exhibit and an address by Michael “Sudsy” Sutherland.

Sutherland served for nearly seven years in the U.S. Air Force as a Tactical Air Control Party member, from August 2000 through July 2007.

Admission will be free for active, retired and military veterans and first responders.

American Legion dedication at Omaha National Cemetery

American Legion Omaha Post #1 will dedicate a memorial monument at the Omaha National Cemetery in remembrance of all American Legion family members who are laid to rest in the cemetery.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Two Nebraskans to be honored at Husker game

The University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Chapter of "Honor and Remember" will honor two Nebraskans during Saturday's Husker football game in Lincoln.