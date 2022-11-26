Little Bohemia shops welcome shoppers for Small Business Saturday

Small businesses across Omaha welcomed a wave of customers into their shops for Small Business Saturday.

The day has become part of the official start of the holiday shopping season, along with Black Friday. Some shoppers in the Omaha area reported thinner lines at some of the big-box stores and national chain locations Friday.

On Saturday, though, the emphasis was on smaller, independent shops.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Nebraska is home to more than 180,000 small businesses — defined as any company with between zero and 499 employees. Nearly 50% of the state’s workforce is employed by a small business.

In Omaha, there’s no better place to witness this than in the Old Market, where the vast majority of shops and restaurants are locally owned. On Saturday, hundreds of people bustled in and out of Old Market shops and boutiques.

But just a few blocks away along South 13th Street in the Little Bohemia neighborhood, a lesser-known shopping destination has popped up in recent years. Here are a few of the independent shops offering goods that you won’t find elsewhere.

Thingsville, 1227 S. 13th St.

On a drive down 13th Street, you might notice a red hand-shaped cement chair outside a building on the east side of the street. It isn’t for sale — it’s the prized possession of shop owner Traci Paulsen — but it’s a preview of the funky selection found inside.

For lovers of vintage, Thingsville is the place to be. Paulsen has curated a collection of eclectic clothing, housewares, furniture and trinkets for more than five years. She started off in Council Bluffs and moved to the 13th Street location a little over three years ago.

Paulsen said that business had been steady on Saturday with people showing up to shop small.

“Family-owned small businesses are hard — it can be hard to keep up with the big dogs,” she said. “It’s rewarding, though, and I think small shops are more personable and more fun to be in.”

Family of Things, 1234 S. 13th St. #203

Across the street from Thingsville, four locally and women-owned shops sit directly next to one another: two artisan gift shops, Dusk Goods and Gifts and Family of Things; sustainable clothing shop The Chute; and a plant nursery called The Green House.

“What’s cool about this location is that we all sell independent goods but take a different angle,” said Sara Jacobson, the owner of Family of Things. “There’s plants, there’s apothecary and natural goods, there’s sustainable clothing. It’s really nice to have so many women owners.”

Jacobson had a career in product design before starting the shop in late 2021. She wanted to create a space to showcase the work of small makers from around the country and world. The shop boasts a wide array of gifts, from Turkish bath towels and candles to chocolate bars and loose-leaf teas.

Having all four stores right next to each other is a benefit for attracting shoppers, Jacobson said, because it creates a “destination” and gives people options. She hopes that more people will start to come down from the Old Market and take a look around.

Fontenelle Supply Co., 1414 S. 13th St.

The idea for Fontenelle Supply Co., a men’s shop selling utilitarian-esque clothing and custom leather goods, started in the basement of shop owner Asher Connelly more than a decade ago. Connelly and his co-owner were restoring old edge tools for camping purposes, and they began custom-making leather covers for sharp tools.

“I had been using a rubber band as a wallet for three years, and I thought, ‘I bet I could make a wallet,’” Connelly recalled. “So we started making wallets, went on the trade show circuit for a couple of years and sold stuff online, and then thought it was time to open a brick-and-mortar location.”

The first location opened in Des Moines in 2016, and the brand expanded to Omaha earlier this year. Though the shop still sells handmade leather goods spanning from wallets to belts to tote bags, it has since expanded to sell a range of other men’s clothing and accessories, as well as camping tools like pocketknives and axes.

“This is our first year at this shop, so I didn’t really know what to expect for Small Business Saturday or the holidays in general,” Connelly said. “So far, we are very pleased.”