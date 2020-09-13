Little Free Pantry provides big help during tough times

Tanya Prokop is very particular about her Little Free Pantry.
A donated jar of peanut butter needs bread and jelly. Pasta must have sauce.
“If I was food-insecure, I’d want to go someplace where I can get a meal for my family and not odds and ends,” she said.
Prokop and her army of contributors have given away thousands of meals since she first planted the pantry at her Ralston home three years ago.
The Little Free Pantry idea, similar to Little Free Libraries, began in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2016 and has spread across the United States. Former Omahans Steve and Vicki Holcomb helped Prokop get started, and she is now inspiring others.
Demand for food is high, especially with the coronavirus pandemic. Prokop fills her pantry twice a day but some of the 17 or so others in the metro area do it even more frequently.
“If I compared this time to the last two years, it has really picked up,” Prokop said. “We have seen a lot more traffic. People losing their jobs because of COVID. People getting sick and not able to go to the store. Some are afraid to go out in public.”
Feeding America says the number of food insecure individuals in the United States has jumped from 37 million to 54 million because of the pandemic. In Nebraska, it’s risen from 237,440 to 333,960. About one in four children in Nebraska and western Iowa may not have regular access to meals.
“More Heartland families than ever are experiencing food insecurity due to the economic impact of the pandemic, and many are seeking emergency food assistance for the first time,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The pandemic is affecting us all, but for many of our neighbors already living paycheck to paycheck, it has been devastating.”
Prokop has gotten to know several of those people since starting her pantry in 2017 as a way to give back to the community. Although she works full time, she spends 15 to 20 more hours a week organizing and stocking her space.
When her husband, Ryan, is ready to settle down and watch TV after dinner, he’s used to Prokop saying no, she needs to work on the pantry instead. It’s her baby, and a good learning experience for their son, Archer, 6.
“He definitely sees the example and tries to follow it,” Prokop said. “He may see kiddos from his school, and it’s teaching him not to judge.”
When Prokop first started, she purchased all the items on her own, and she still hunts down every sale in town for cheaper items. But she also gets lots of donations from people who follow her effort on her Facebook group page, Free Little Pantry-Ralston.
If she has extra, she’ll share with people who are just starting their own pantries or are being overwhelmed with demand.
The motto for the pantries is “take what you need and give what you can.” Prokop said that’s exactly what a family of seven who got lost in Ralston and stumbled upon her pantry a few years ago has done.
Prokop doesn’t meet everyone who stops — some come in the middle of the night — but she will go out to talk with individuals who seem to linger, just in case there is something else they might need like diapers or toiletries.
It’s been an overwhelmingly positive experience, she said, except for a few incidents. Someone shot BB gun pellets through her pantry one time, and when another person stole the baskets she uses for produce she considered quitting, but bounced back quickly.
She can’t see herself stopping the effort anytime soon. It would be her dream job — if only she got paid.
“It’s very rewarding. It’s humbling. I’ve met a lot of people,” she said. “We have to help our friends and family and community out as much as we can.”
