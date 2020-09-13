Little Free Pantry provides big help during tough times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tanya Prokop is very particular about her Little Free Pantry.

A donated jar of peanut butter needs bread and jelly. Pasta must have sauce.

“If I was food-insecure, I’d want to go someplace where I can get a meal for my family and not odds and ends,” she said.

Prokop and her army of contributors have given away thousands of meals since she first planted the pantry at her Ralston home three years ago.

The Little Free Pantry idea, similar to Little Free Libraries, began in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2016 and has spread across the United States. Former Omahans Steve and Vicki Holcomb helped Prokop get started, and she is now inspiring others.

Demand for food is high, especially with the coronavirus pandemic. Prokop fills her pantry twice a day but some of the 17 or so others in the metro area do it even more frequently.

“If I compared this time to the last two years, it has really picked up,” Prokop said. “We have seen a lot more traffic. People losing their jobs because of COVID. People getting sick and not able to go to the store. Some are afraid to go out in public.”