While they might not be a racing breed, corgis were moving their little legs at full speed Saturday at River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs.

More than 90 corgis and their owners participated in the third annual Corgi Races hosted by the Omaha Corgi Crew and the Omaha Sports Commission.

The races were split into nine different heats plus a grand championship round of the winners of each heat, according to Oliva Fries, Omaha Corgi Crew co-president and marketing coordinator. There were additional heats for senior dogs and corgi-mix breeds, but those dogs weren’t eligible for the grand championship.

Each corgi had two assistants guiding them during the race. At the starting line, each corgi had a person hold them until it was time to take off. Once the race kicked off, each corgi then ran toward a second person waiting for them at the finish line. Many people at the finish line held a favorite toy to entice their dog to run as fast as possible.

While they may not be the fastest breed, Fries said she’s seen corgi races in other states. In the end, it’s all about the fun, she said.

“People love their dogs and they love to spoil their dogs and support other dogs,” Fries said.

All proceeds from the event, including a $15 entry fee and other opportunities for donations, will be given to a local rescue of the grand champion's choosing.

Some of the smaller rescues in the Omaha area don’t get as much attention as bigger organizations like the Omaha Humane Society, so the races are an opportunity to provide awareness to those rescues, Fries said.

"We know from having small dogs that sometimes you physically get overlooked because you're so small," she said. "So we like to use the cuteness of the dogs to our advantage and just help other dogs in the area through donating to the rescues."

Three different rescues were at the event, in addition to local vendors and food trucks. This year’s event also included live music for the first time, Fries said.

“It gets a little bit bigger and a little bit better each year,” she said.

Ann and Jessica Leever brought their corgis, Elsie and Pippa, to race on Saturday. While Pippa had raced last year, this was Elsie’s first year participating.

“It's just fun to watch them race,” Ann said. “It’s hilarious to watch, and the dogs have fun.”

Heather Lane and her family were eager to see how their corgi, Willow, fared in the race. They even had on custom shirts reading "Go Willow Go" to support their racer.

"She's got a lot of energy,” Lane said. "She'll run circles just for fun. I don't know that she'll run straight, but we'll see what happens."

Kristina Meyer’s corgi, Lloyd, was the winner of the first heat of the day. She said he was dead set on her once he took off running.

“He's quick and he loves his mama,” she said.

