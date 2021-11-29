Live nativity, music and more will be part of North Omaha's Christmas in the Village

The annual tradition of Christmas in the Village will bring back some traditional family-friendly favorites and add more Saturday when it returns to North Omaha.

A live nativity scene — including a camel, donkey and other animals — is back for the 11th annual event. The nativity people and animals took 2020 off because of COVID-19. Raku pottery firing is back for 2021. More interactive games for children and families also will join the popular free carriage rides, goodie bag giveaways, face painting, a balloon artist, and live music and dance performances.

Christmas in the Village is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on North 24th Street from Ohio to Burdette Streets.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear as usual, though they will hold socially distanced meetings with kids because of the lingering pandemic. The Clauses will come down 24th Street on a carriage behind the Condors Drum Corps, with characters such as the Black Panther, Olaf and Doc McStuffins. Most events will take place outdoors. But some things will happen inside, such as face painting, the Revive Center Market and exhibits at the Union For Contemporary Art and the Great Plains Black History Museum.