Live nativity, music and more will be part of North Omaha's Christmas in the Village

The annual tradition of Christmas in the Village will bring back some traditional family-friendly favorites and add more Saturday when it returns to North Omaha.
A live nativity scene — including a camel, donkey and other animals — is back for the 11th annual event. The nativity people and animals took 2020 off because of COVID-19. Raku pottery firing is back for 2021. More interactive games for children and families also will join the popular free carriage rides, goodie bag giveaways, face painting, a balloon artist, and live music and dance performances.
Christmas in the Village is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on North 24th Street from Ohio to Burdette Streets.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear as usual, though they will hold socially distanced meetings with kids because of the lingering pandemic. The Clauses will come down 24th Street on a carriage behind the Condors Drum Corps, with characters such as the Black Panther, Olaf and Doc McStuffins. Most events will take place outdoors. But some things will happen inside, such as face painting, the Revive Center Market and exhibits at the Union For Contemporary Art and the Great Plains Black History Museum.
And shops will be open, including the Fair Deal Village Marketplace, LeFlore's New Look Fashions, Styles of Evolution and Still Poppin Gourmet Popcorn. There will be free hot cocoa and cider and a toy giveaway. Food trucks will sell food. Ital Vital Living will sell peppermint smoothies and other special drinks.
The lineup of gospel and jazz artists performing holiday music outdoors at Dreamland Plaza will include Kathy Tyree, Millicent Crawford and Big Wade. The Nelson Mandela Elementary School Children's Choir and dancers from Pear Tree Performing Arts will also perform.
Vicki Quaites-Ferris, event manager and operations director at the Empowerment Network, said there's a lot of buzz in the community for the event. She's expecting a good turnout, especially with the mild weather forecast.
While still taking precautions because of COVID-19, organizers are thrilled to be getting the event close to where it was in 2019, Quaites-Ferris said.
"We've got quite a bit that's going to be taking place down here," she said. "We've expanded it in terms of the number of things that we have outside, with limitations, and some things that people will still be able to go inside and visit."
The Empowerment Network puts on the event along with the Omaha Economic Development Corp., in partnership with Revive! Omaha, Family Housing Advisory Services and more than 100 businesses, ministries, artists and community organizations.