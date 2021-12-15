Live updates: Damaging storms pass through Omaha

6:37 p.m. update: Gusts of 50-70 mph will reduce visibilities with dust in most locations this evening, and make travel hazardous with snow in northeast Nebraska.
OPPD's power outage map now lists a total of 17,051 outages: Douglas 4,689; Sarpy 3,252; Washington 406; Saunders 1,734; Cass 4,326; Dodge 262; Nemaha 362; Johnson 150; Richardson 1,169; Otoe 364; Colfax 62; Pawnee 275; Burt 0; Pottawattamie 0.
5:14 p.m. update: OPPD's power outage map now lists these outages: Douglas County, 4,498; Sarpy County, 3,466; Washington County, 6,695; Saunders County, 2,327; Cass County, 5,017; Dodge County, 245; Richardson County, 1,004. In western Iowa, 12,000 MidAmerican Energy customers are without power.
4:51 p.m. update: By about 4:45 p.m., the damaging line of storms had moved out of Nebraska into Iowa, generating a new set of widespread tornado warnings there.
The National Weather Service has cautioned that just because the tornado threat and severe storm line has moved east, people in Nebraska should not relax. Damaging straight-line winds continue to be possible this evening.
4:44 p.m. update: OPPD's updated power outage numbers: Douglas County, 3,012; Sarpy County, 2,856; Washington County, 6,611; Saunders County: 2,277; Cass County, 4,278; Dodge County, 243.
The Nebraska Public Power District reported 1,609 customers were without power at 4:10 p.m. in the Pawnee City area. An additional 1,116 were without power in and south of Plattsmouth.
4:34 p.m. update: OPPD's updated power outages: Douglas County: 2,943; Sarpy County: 2,677; Washington County: 6,408; Saunders County: 2,275; Cass County: 4,174; Dodge County: 243.
4:31 p.m. update: Multiple power lines and trees were downed in Columbus, said Tim Hofbauer, Platte County's emergency management director.
The full scope of damage still was being assessed in Columbus and Platte Center, but at least two people were injured and drove themselves to a hospital after the winds blew the roof off their home.
Platte Center is about 12 miles northwest of Columbus.
4:24 p.m. update: A tornado warning has been issued for the area including Council Bluffs, Underwood and Neola, Iowa, until 5 p.m.
4:21 p.m. update: A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Red Oak, Clarinda and Shenandoah, Iowa, until 5:15 p.m. "This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 90 MPH!" the National Weather Service said.
4:19 p.m. update: OPPD's updated power outage numbers: Douglas County: 2,069; Sarpy County: 603; Washington County: 6,367; Saunders County: 2,249; Cass County: 3,213; Dodge County: 242.
4:16 p.m. update: The National Weather Service reports a funnel on the ground on Highway 66 near Plattsmouth.
4:12 p.m. update: Tornado warnings were in effect along the Nebraska border from north of Sioux City south to Nebraska City. The northwest corner of Douglas County was among the areas under a warning.
4:10 p.m. update: OPPD's updated power outages: 1,234 in Douglas County, 133 in Sarpy County, 1,574 in Saunders County and 2,452 in Cass County.
4 p.m. update: OPPD's power outage map shows 126 customers are without power in Douglas County, 1,013 are without power in Saunders County and 1,722 were without power in Cass County.
3:55 p.m. update: A tornado warning has been issued for Blair, Bennington and Arlington until 4:45 p.m.
3:53 p.m. update: A tornado warning has been issued for western Douglas County, including Valley and Waterloo, until 4:30 p.m.
3:44 p.m. update: Douglas County officials advise seeking shelter inside a sturdy building, noting that the winds can be deadly for anyone outside. "Expect flying debris. We could see 80 mph wind gusts in our area. Seek shelter." Winds were measured at 93 mph in Lincoln.
Tornado warning for west Omaha! 90+ mph wind near Lincoln pic.twitter.com/62NG4CYdxj— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2021
3:40 p.m. update: The tornado warning for Lancaster County has been canceled.
3:36 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, which will be in effect until 4:45 p.m. Straight-line winds of up to 80 mph are expected, the weather service said. People should take shelter in a sturdy building and away from windows. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter."
3:30 p.m. update: Platte County Emergency Management officials report numerous power lines down across Platte County, which includes the city of Columbus.
3:27 p.m. update: Lincoln was placed under a tornado warning at 3:24 p.m. The storm bearing down on Lincoln was traveling at 85 mph.
3:20 p.m. update: As the line of storms moved across Nebraska, it left a trail of damage in its wake.
Aurora, Nebraska, reported structural damage to some buildings, bleachers overturned and large trees downed, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service reported a tornado on the ground in Humphrey in northern Platte County about 3:15 p.m.
Power outages were reported across the region, including in the Omaha metro. At 3:15 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District had reported about 160 outages in southeastern Nebraska.
2:59 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a warning that damaging storms could reach the Omaha metro area anytime. The weather service placed the metro area under a severe thunderstorm warning lasting until about 4:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lincoln NE, Fremont NE, Beatrice NE until 4:15 PM CST. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/UstySGUcRi— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2021
Warning sirens were activated in western Omaha right before 3 p.m. and in central Omaha just after 3 p.m.
The line of storms was traveling in a northeasterly direction at 65 mph to 70 mph, the weather service said.
2:55 p.m. update: By midafternoon, storms already had hit the central part of Nebraska, with south-central Nebraska especially hard hit.
According to the National Weather Service, an emergency manager in central Nebraska near the Kansas border had reported a tornado on the ground. One of the tornado sightings was near Edgar, Nebraska.
Wind speeds of 70 to 80 mph were reported in central Nebraska.
With travel hazardous, at least one semitrailer truck was toppled on U.S. Highway 6 in Adams County, according to reports to the weather service.
2:50 p.m. update: As the fast-moving storm system sweeps across Nebraska, the National Weather Service has been issuing tornado warnings.
At 2:45 p.m., tornado warnings were in effect for several communities southwest of both Norfolk and Columbus.
The storms were moving about 65 mph, so warnings were being issued and canceled swiftly.
1:30 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a large area stretching from Grand Island to eastern Iowa and southern Minnesota. The area includes the Omaha-Council Bluffs and Lincoln areas. The watch will be in effect until 8 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Z85G2tJbWA— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2021
People should be in a safe place before storms arrive Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, warning that the storms' speed won't allow for people to take their time getting to shelter.
"You need to be immediately prepared," said Taylor Nicolaisen, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's not like you can drive home (before a tornado hits)."
Severe storms are likely today between 2 PM and 7 PM. The winds will already be very strong, but local bursts of 75-80 mph wind gusts are possible as a line of thunderstorms move through the area this afternoon. The highest tornado risk is in the highlighted area. pic.twitter.com/UBD8bASRHf— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2021
Because of the threat of tornadoes, it may be prudent to be in a safe spot in the Lincoln area by 1 p.m. and in the Omaha area by 2 p.m., Nicolaisen said. That way, he said, people won't be scrambling if a tornado materializes anytime later in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms, which may generate tornadoes, will bring some of the greatest risks to personal safety, said Brian Barjenbruch, another Valley-based meteorologist.
Strong non-thunderstorm winds already are occurring. Travel will be difficult with blowing dust reducing visibilities to near zero. Thunderstorms are expected to develop, with storms moving 60-70mph. Here's one possible timeline. #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/ND06MyCeiu— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2021
The high winds, which picked up around noon, were expected to stick around until about 9 p.m., Nicolaisen said. "The threat of tornadoes has climbed," he said, "and the threat for damaging wind gusts is higher than originally thought, too."
12:29pm CST #SPC_MD 2027 , #iawx #mowx #mnwx #kswx #newx #sdwx, https://t.co/kclKZnbxoU pic.twitter.com/x3pCDkFUIi— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) December 15, 2021
Widespread severe wind gusts of 60-75 mph along with at least a few tornadoes are likely from midafternoon through early Wednesday night across the Mid-Missouri Valley to the Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center. "Embedded gusts of 75-100 mph and a strong tornado or two are also possible," forecasters said, "particularly from extreme eastern Nebraska across western to northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota."
The chances for severe weather are highest from around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Nicolaisen said.
"We've got basically the best chance of tornadoes in the metro and points north, especially northeast of here," he said. "The threat of severe weather — when you include damaging winds — really goes down past Fairbury and well west of Lincoln."
Nicolaisen said he would encourage people "not to stay in outside rooms if they're by a big tree" that could blow down.
50mph gusts are working into the area now with widespread 60-70 mph expected later this afternoon and evening.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2021
Gusts over 90mph aren't out of the question. pic.twitter.com/CroolUvhBB
Unlike other severe storms, high winds will continue after the front moves through, Nicolaisen said. "It's not like you'll see storms pass and you're done. There will be a secondary push of winds even after the storms."
By 8:55 a.m., Omaha had tied its record high for the day at 61 degrees, set in 2002. Forecasters noted that the record will be topped by about 10 degrees.
The storm "has, really, a tropical feel to it," Nicolaisen said. "But it's over Nebraska instead of the Atlantic Ocean."
Nicolaisen said the high winds and storms this late in the year is "super weird."
"We've never had fire danger this high this late in the year," he said. "We've never had a severe threat this far north this time of year."
"This is a rare storm, this is something many of us haven't seen before," Barjenbruch noted. "This is unprecedented territory."
World-Herald Staff Writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
As of 8:55am, Omaha has tied its record high for the day at 61°. (2002)— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2021
This record will be smashed today by about 10°.
72° is the warmest temp ever recorded at Omaha in the month of December (1939).
