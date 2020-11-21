Live updates: Law enforcement respond to report of active shooter, injuries in Bellevue

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a reported active shooter in Bellevue on Saturday evening.
More than 20 law enforcement vehicles responded to the area near a Sonic restaurant, 1307 Cornhusker Road, after 10 p.m. Saturday.
A large police presence for an active investigation near 15th and Cornhusker. AVOID THE AREA. MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW.— Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) November 22, 2020
A Sarpy County dispatcher said that several people were injured.
A Douglas County dispatcher said local agencies had been called to assist with an active shooter situation.
