Live Updates: People should take shelter before storms hit this afternoon, forecasters warn
People should be in a safe place before storms arrive Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, warning that the storms' speed won't allow for people to take their time getting to shelter.

"You need to be immediately prepared," said Taylor Nicolaisen, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's not like you can drive home (before a tornado hits)."

Thunderstorms, which may generate tornadoes, will bring some of the greatest risks to personal safety, said Brian Barjenbruch, another Valley-based meteorologist. He advised that people in the Omaha metro area be in safe shelter by 3 p.m., earlier in the Lincoln area.

The timing of the high winds and potential for severe weather has shifted to later Wednesday, the weather service said, and the area of concern has shifted west to include the Omaha area.

The high winds are expected to hit around noon and stick around until about 9 p.m., Nicolaisen said. "The threat of tornadoes has climbed," he said, "and the threat for damaging wind gusts is higher than originally thought, too."

The storm system is expected to produce widespread wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph, with locally higher gusts possible, the weather service says.

The chances for severe weather are highest from around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., he said.

"We've got basically the best chance of tornadoes in the metro and points north, especially northeast of here," Nicolaisen said. "The threat of severe weather — when you include damaging winds — really goes down past Fairbury and well west of Lincoln."

Nicolaisen said he would encourage people "not to stay in outside rooms if they're by a big tree" that could blow down.

Unlike other severe storms, high winds will continue after the front moves through, Nicolaisen said. "It's not like you'll see storms pass and you're done. There will be a secondary push of winds even after the storms."

Nicolaisen said the high winds and storms this late in the year is "super weird."

"We've never had fire danger this high this late in the year," he said. "We've never had a severe threat this far north this time of year."

"This is a rare storm, this is something many of us haven't seen before," Barjenbruch noted. "This is unprecedented territory."

World-Herald Staff Writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

As of 8:55 a.m., the weather service said on Twitter, Omaha had tied its record high for the day at 61 degrees, set in 2002. Forecasters noted that the record will be topped by about 10 degrees.

The storm "has, really, a tropical feel to it," he said. "But it's over Nebraska instead of the Atlantic Ocean."

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

