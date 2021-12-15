Live Updates: People should take shelter before storms hit this afternoon, forecasters warn

Newly announced closings

Several more local organizations have announced early closings on Wednesday due to the forecast for high winds and the potential for storms.

*Millard Public Schools will dismiss middle and high schools at 1:30 p.m. School buildings will remain open until regularly scheduled dismissal time to accommodate students unable to be picked up early. Elementary schools will get out at their regular 2:15 p.m. Wednesday dismissal time. Abbott Elementary will also dismiss at 2:15 p.m. The staggered dismissal times are to accommodate bus routes.

*The City of La Vista will close all facilities and offices at 3 p.m.

*Lauritzen Gardens will close at noon. There will be no evening activities.

*Durham Museum will close at 1 p.m.

*Henry Doorly Zoo will end ticket sales at 1 p.m., and grounds and buildings will close at 2 p.m.

*Clarkson College's campus in Omaha will close at 2 p.m.

*The Papillion La Vista Community Schools middle schools will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. and elementary schools at 2 p.m. The high schools already had an early dismissal planned because of their finals schedule.