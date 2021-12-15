Live Updates: Damaging storms imminent in Omaha, forecasters say

Newly announced closings

Several more local organizations have announced early closings or cancellations for Wednesday due to the forecast for high winds and the potential for storms.

*Trash and recycling collections in Omaha will be suspended at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to retrieve their carts from the curb and secure them. Collections will resume Thursday starting with the Wednesday spots that weren't completed. Thursday collections will be picked up as scheduled on Thursday.

*The University of Nebraska at Omaha closed and moved to remote learning at 2 p.m.

*All Metropolitan Community College locations closed at 1 p.m. Afternoon, evening classes and activities are canceled. Online and remote learning activities will continue as normal.

*Metro canceled bus, ORBT and MOBY service by 2 p.m. MOBY paratransit service stopped operating around 1 p.m. Service will resume on schedule Thursday morning if conditions allow.

*Boys Town Hospital, medical clinics and Same Day Pediatrics closed at 2 p.m.

*Douglas County judges sent jurors home early because of the high winds. The Washington County Courthouse in Blair also closed early.

*The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Element Learning Center on Florence Boulevard has been canceled for Wednesday afternoon. The Douglas County Health Department's STD clinic also is closed.

*Non-essential City of Omaha employees were sent home by 2:30 p.m.

*Millard Public Schools dismissed middle and high schools at 1:30 p.m. School buildings will remain open until regularly scheduled dismissal time to accommodate students unable to be picked up early. Elementary schools got out at their regular 2:15 p.m. Wednesday dismissal time. Abbott Elementary also dismissed at 2:15 p.m. The staggered dismissal times were to accommodate bus routes.

*The Sarpy County offices of the treasurer, county clerk, clerk of the district court and vehicle inspection closed at 2 p.m. The Sarpy County STOP Class scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. People should call to reschedule.

*The City of La Vista will close all facilities and offices at 3 p.m.

*Lauritzen Gardens closed at noon. There will be no evening activities.

*Durham Museum closed at 1 p.m.

*Henry Doorly Zoo ended ticket sales at 1 p.m., and grounds and buildings closed at 2 p.m.

*Clarkson College's campus in Omaha closed at 2 p.m.

*The Papillion La Vista Community Schools middle schools dismissed at 1:45 p.m. and elementary schools at 2 p.m. The high schools already had an early dismissal planned because of their finals schedule.

*Heartland Area Federal Credit Union is closing at 3 p.m. because of the weather.

*Omaha Children's Museum closed at 2 p.m.

*The UnderTheSink facility at 4001 S. 120th St. closed at 1 p.m.