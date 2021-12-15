 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live Updates: Damaging storms imminent in Omaha, forecasters say
0 comments
featured

Live Updates: Damaging storms imminent in Omaha, forecasters say

The National Weather Service breakdown of Wednesday's wind forecast.

2:59 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a warning that damaging storms could reach the Omaha metro area anytime. The weather service placed the metro area under a severe thunderstorm warning lasting until about 4:15 p.m.

Warning sirens were activated in western Omaha right before 3 p.m.

The line of storms was traveling in a northeasterly direction at 65 mph to 70 mph, the weather service said.

2:55 p.m. update: By midafternoon, storms already had hit the central part of Nebraska, with south-central Nebraska especially hard hit.

According to the National Weather Service, an emergency manager in central Nebraska near the Kansas border had reported a tornado on the ground. One of the tornado sightings was near Edgar, Nebraska.

Wind speeds of 70 to 80 mph were reported in central Nebraska.

With travel hazardous, at least one semitrailer truck was toppled on U.S. Highway 6 in Adams County, according to reports to the weather service.

2:50 p.m. update: As the fast-moving storm system sweeps across Nebraska, the National Weather Service has been issuing tornado warnings.

At 2:45 p.m., tornado warnings were in effect for several communities southwest of both Norfolk and Columbus.

The storms were moving about 65 mph, so warnings were being issued and canceled swiftly.

1:30 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a large area stretching from Grand Island to eastern Iowa and southern Minnesota. The area includes the Omaha-Council Bluffs and Lincoln areas. The watch will be in effect until 8 p.m.

---------------------

People should be in a safe place before storms arrive Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, warning that the storms' speed won't allow for people to take their time getting to shelter.

"You need to be immediately prepared," said Taylor Nicolaisen, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's not like you can drive home (before a tornado hits)."

Because of the threat of tornadoes, it may be prudent to be in a safe spot in the Lincoln area by 1 p.m. and in the Omaha area by 2 p.m., Nicolaisen said. That way, he said, people won't be scrambling if a tornado materializes anytime later in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms, which may generate tornadoes, will bring some of the greatest risks to personal safety, said Brian Barjenbruch, another Valley-based meteorologist.

The high winds, which picked up around noon, were expected to stick around until about 9 p.m., Nicolaisen said. "The threat of tornadoes has climbed," he said, "and the threat for damaging wind gusts is higher than originally thought, too."

Widespread severe wind gusts of 60-75 mph along with at least a few tornadoes are likely from midafternoon through early Wednesday night across the Mid-Missouri Valley to the Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center. "Embedded gusts of 75-100 mph and a strong tornado or two are also possible," forecasters said, "particularly from extreme eastern Nebraska across western to northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota."

The chances for severe weather are highest from around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Nicolaisen said.

"We've got basically the best chance of tornadoes in the metro and points north, especially northeast of here," he said. "The threat of severe weather — when you include damaging winds — really goes down past Fairbury and well west of Lincoln."

Nicolaisen said he would encourage people "not to stay in outside rooms if they're by a big tree" that could blow down.

Unlike other severe storms, high winds will continue after the front moves through, Nicolaisen said. "It's not like you'll see storms pass and you're done. There will be a secondary push of winds even after the storms."

By 8:55 a.m., Omaha had tied its record high for the day at 61 degrees, set in 2002. Forecasters noted that the record will be topped by about 10 degrees.

The storm "has, really, a tropical feel to it," Nicolaisen said. "But it's over Nebraska instead of the Atlantic Ocean."

Nicolaisen said the high winds and storms this late in the year is "super weird."

"We've never had fire danger this high this late in the year," he said. "We've never had a severe threat this far north this time of year."

"This is a rare storm, this is something many of us haven't seen before," Barjenbruch noted. "This is unprecedented territory."

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This adorable baby miniature deer won't stop zooming around

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert