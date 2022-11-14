 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lizzo returning to Omaha for concert at CHI Health Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Lizzo - 2019

Pop star Lizzo performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17, 2019.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

All the events in and around Omaha this November.

Lizzo, the singer, rapper and flute player, is scheduled to perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center in 2023.

The May 19 stop at Omaha's CHI Health Center will be part of the second leg of the performer's North American tour. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Lizzo was the headliner of the 2019 Maha Festival, where she played for thousands of screaming fans.

“I’ve been playing festivals since the beginning of time. But I’ve never headlined,” she told the Maha crowd. “When I saw all of y’all getting lit already, saying my name … I showed up. I got so excited.”

Lizzo's single "About Damn Time" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her other hits include "Good as Hell," "Truth Hurts" and "Juice."

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico protests: Thousands oppose electoral reform plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert