Lizzo returning to Omaha for concert at CHI Health Center

Lizzo, the singer, rapper and flute player, is scheduled to perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center in 2023.

The May 19 stop at Omaha's CHI Health Center will be part of the second leg of the performer's North American tour. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Lizzo was the headliner of the 2019 Maha Festival, where she played for thousands of screaming fans.

“I’ve been playing festivals since the beginning of time. But I’ve never headlined,” she told the Maha crowd. “When I saw all of y’all getting lit already, saying my name … I showed up. I got so excited.”

Lizzo's single "About Damn Time" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her other hits include "Good as Hell," "Truth Hurts" and "Juice."