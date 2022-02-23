Local eyewitness to historic Pearl Harbor attack dies at age 100

Early on that long-ago December morning in Honolulu, George Flecky Jr. woke up to the sound of explosions coming from the Navy base at Pearl Harbor, 8 miles away.

The 20-year-old from Council Bluffs at first thought some of the big warships from the base — where he had been working as a civilian carpenter for seven months — were taking target practice.

Flecky was wrong.

Pearl Harbor was under attack by Japanese navy bombers. Much of Battleship Row, where ships like the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS West Virginia lay at anchor, was in flames.

Shortly a truck arrived to take Flecky and other civilian workers over to the Navy base to fight fires.

When he got there he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“There was black smoke and oil everywhere,” Flecky told an interviewer for the New Horizons newsletter from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging in 2020. “Some of those ships were still blowing up.”

Flecky would not forget Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, for the rest of his life, which turned out to be a long one. He died Feb. 16, at Omaha’s New Cassel Retirement Center, at age 100. He is believed to have been the last living eyewitness to the Pearl Harbor attack in the Omaha area.

“He was a gentle man — intelligent, fun, optimistic and very humble,” said his daughter, Rosemary Brownrigg of Omaha.

Flecky was born in Council Bluffs on Oct. 22, 1921, the oldest of five children of Rose and George Flecky Sr. He worked construction locally after graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School, helping support his family during the Great Depression.

His skill at carpentry brought him to Hawaii in spring 1941. Flecky signed a one-year contract to help build officers’ housing at the naval base.

Like many young men at Pearl Harbor — sailors and civilians alike — he spent the night before the attack enjoying Honolulu’s lively nightlife. He planned to sleep in the next morning.

The explosions from Pearl Harbor disrupted that plan. The radio soon reported that the base was under attack.

“We were told that all American workers were to get to Pearl Harbor right away to help put out fires in the drydock,” Flecky told New Horizons in 2020.

What he saw when he got to the base shocked him. Smoke and flames blanketed the waterfront. The battleships Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia had all sunk at their moorings, and other ships were crippled or on fire. The planes at Hickam Field, adjacent to Pearl Harbor, formed burning pyres on the airfield.

And the base was still under attack.

“I remember seeing these Marines at the gate firing their guns into the air shooting at Japanese planes,” Flecky said in 2020.

He was assigned to help crew members battle the flames on another battleship, the USS Pennsylvania, which was in drydock for maintenance.

Their efforts succeeded. The ship escaped major damage even though two destroyers in the same drydock were wrecked by explosions. The Pennsylvania put out to sea again just five days later, armed for battle.

One Pearl Harbor memory he couldn’t erase: the sight of sailors jumping from the doomed ships into flaming oil slicks on the surface of the harbor.

“That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said in the 2020 interview.

Five months later, Flecky finished his civilian contract and returned to Council Bluffs. But he didn’t stay long.

He enlisted in the Marines and was assigned to a security detachment aboard the USS Charleston, a patrol gunboat operating in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. The ship escorted convoys and provided fire support for the March 1943 invasion of Attu, one of two islands occupied by Japan a year earlier. Two months later, it evaded an attack by Japanese torpedo bombers.

Flecky’s Iowa sweetheart, Clare O’Connell, traveled to California to marry him in May 1945, and they soon moved back to Council Bluffs. He returned to construction work, eventually landing a job as construction manager at Creighton University. He was assistant to the vice president for building and grounds and campus planning when he retired from Creighton, after 39 years.

George and Clare raised 10 children. He was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Council Bluffs.

When his kids were young, Flecky coached youth baseball teams. And well into his retirement years, he enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing and bridge.

He loved to watch and talk about all kinds of sports to the end of his life, Brownrigg said: Nebraska, Creighton, Iowa; football, volleyball, basketball. And baseball’s New York Yankees.

George and Clare were married nearly 70 years, until she died in March 2015. He survived her by nearly seven years.

Services were held Monday at St. Patrick Church. Flecky was buried in St. Joseph Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion.

“He led by example and continued to teach us to live faith-filled right up until the end of his long life,” Brownrigg said. “He gave us so many gifts to share with others. That is his legacy.”

